Code Name Verity Collection

Discover all four critically-acclaimed, award-winning novels set in the world of the #1 New York Times bestseller Code Name Verity



In The Enigma Game, fifteen-year-old Louisa Adair wants to fight back, make a difference, do something–anything to escape the Blitz and the ghosts of her parents, who were killed by enemy action. But when she accepts a position in the small village of Windyedge, Scotland, it hardly seems like a meaningful contribution. Still, the war feels closer than ever in Windyedge, where Ellen McEwen, a volunteer driver with the Royal Air Force, and Jamie Beaufort-Stuart, a flight leader for the 648 Squadron, are facing a barrage of unbreakable code and enemy attacks they can't anticipate. Their paths converge when a German pilot lands in Windyedge under mysterious circumstances and plants a key that leads Louisa to an unparalleled discovery: an Enigma machine that translates German code. Louisa, Ellen, and Jamie must work together to unravel a puzzle that could turn the tide of the war–but doing so will put them directly in the cross-hairs of the enemy.



In the #1 New York Times bestseller Code Name Verity, a British spy plane crashes in Nazi-occupied France on October 11th, 1943. Its pilot and passenger are best friends. One of the girls has a chance at survival. The other has lost the game before it's barely begun. When "Verity" is arrested by the Gestapo, she's sure she doesn't stand a chance. As a secret agent captured in enemy territory, she's living a spy's worst nightmare. Her Nazi interrogators give her a simple choice: reveal her mission or face a grisly execution. As she intricately weaves her confession, Verity uncovers her past, how she became friends with the pilot Maddie, and why she left Maddie in the wrecked fuselage of their plane. On each new scrap of paper, Verity battles for her life, confronting her views on courage, failure and her desperate hope to make it home. But will trading her secrets be enough to save her from the enemy?



​In Rose Under Fire, American ATA pilot and amateur poet, Rose Justice, is captured by the Nazis while flying an Allied fighter plane from Paris to England. She is sent to Ravensbruck, the notorious women's concentration camp. Trapped in horrific circumstances, Rose finds hope in impossible circumstances through the loyalty, bravery and friendship of her fellow prisoners. But will that be enough to endure the fate that's in store for her?



In The Pearl Thief, fifteen-year-old Julia Beaufort-Stuart wakes up in the hospital, instantly realizing that the lazy summer break she'd imagined won't be exactly what she anticipated. And once she returns to her grandfather's estate, she begins to realize that her injury might not have been an accident. One of her family's employees is missing, and he disappeared on the very same day she landed in the hospital. Desperate to figure out what happened, she befriends Euan McEwen, a Scottish Traveler boy, and his standoffish sister, Ellen. As Julie grows closer to this family, her memory of that fateful day returns to her in pieces. And when a body is discovered, her new friends are caught in the crosshairs of long-held biases about Travelers and Julie must get to the bottom of the mystery in order to keep them from being framed for the crime.