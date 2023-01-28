Free shipping on orders $35+
A Field Guide to Redheads
An Illustrated Celebration
Description
A unique and beautiful gift for the redhead in your life.
A Field Guide to Redheads celebrates that rarest of creatures—people with red hair account for less than 2% of the population—in the most whimsical and irresistible way. Illustrated by Elizabeth Graeber, a redhead herself, this pretty little hardcover gift book presents a pantheon of 100 famous redheads, both real and fictional. Each page is a treat in how it surprises and pleases, acting as a field guide to every type of redhead, whether amber or auburn, ginger or strawberry: David Bowie and Rita Hayworth; Archie, Adele, and Axl Rose; Malcolm X, Sylvia Plath, and Yosemite Sam; Eric the Red, Louis C.K., Anne of Green Gables; Woody Woodpecker and Morris the Cat. Not to mention Napoleon, Shirley Temple, and those Raggedy Twins, Ann and Andy.
If you are a redhead, celebrate your place among such distinguished company. If you love, or are loved by, a redhead, discover just how special the world is that you orbit.
What's Inside
Praise
“Whether you’ll give it as a gift to your favorite red-headed pal or spend an afternoon poring over Graeber’s gorgeous cartoons, this clever exploration of redheads modern (Ed Sheeran) to fictional (Anne of Green Gables) is downright delightful.” —Entertainment Weekly
“This book is absolutely perfect for the pint-size redheads in your life. It's an inspiring dose of self-love and celebration.” —BUST.com
“This book is absolutely perfect for the pint-size redheads in your life. It's an inspiring dose of self-love and celebration.” —BUST.com