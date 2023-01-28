Elizabeth Graeber is an up-and-coming artist and illustrator—and a proud redhead—who has been named an artist to watch by Refinery29 and Teen Vogue. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The Boston Globe, among others. Elizabeth collaborated with Orr Shtuhl on the charming An Illustrated Guide to Cocktails and she has created commissioned pieces for Alice + Olivia, The U.S. Postal Service, Warby Parker, Shinola, Quirk Hotel, and more. She lives in Washington, D.C. with her dog, Chickpea.