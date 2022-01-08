Throughout the first half of President [BLEEP]’s term, Elissa Bassist saw seventeen medical professionals, joining millions of American women who suffer from indescribable chronic pain. She consulted a psychologist, psychiatrist, ophthalmologist, neurologist, radiologist, psychopharmacologist, allergist, Ear/Nose/Throat specialist, gastroenterologist, orthopedic hand surgeon, occupational therapist, physical therapist, massage therapist, acupuncturist, herbalist, and an obsessive-compulsive disorder specialist. It was the acupuncturist who inquired about caged fury as a contributing factor of the physical maladies, as if the problem had something to do with her voice and what she hadn’t expressed. As if treating the voice would treat the problem. Turns out, it did.

In sharing her story, Elissa explains how women and girls internalize and perpetuate directives about what to do with their voice, making it hard to “just speak up” and “burn down the patriarchy.” Today’s mind-body doctors theorize that some physical pain is, in fact, repressed emotional pain finding expression, that emotions pile up in the unconscious, going unarticulated until they hit max capacity and tell the brain to create physical symptoms. When the mind denies itself language, it gives the body pain. If you don’t share your story, your pain will tell it for you.



Hysterical is inspired by Elissa's own journey to reclaim her authentic voice in a culture that weaponizes silence, noise, and language against women. She offers new ways to think about the female voice and calls on other women to unleash their unheard cry, which was theirs before the world intervened, the one they can learn to hear above all others and use again without regret.