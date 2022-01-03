Hysterical
Hysterical

A Memoir

by Elissa Bassist

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780306827396

USD: $15.99  /  CAD: $19.99

ON SALE: September 13th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Women

PAGE COUNT: 272

ebook
Part medical mystery, cultural criticism, and rallying cry, Editor of the Funny Women column at The Rumpus shares her journey to reclaim her authentic voice in a culture that doesn’t want to hear or understand women.

Throughout the first half of President [BLEEP]’s term, Elissa Bassist saw seventeen medical professionals, joining millions of American women who suffer from indescribable chronic pain. She consulted a psychologist, psychiatrist, ophthalmologist, neurologist, radiologist, psychopharmacologist, allergist, Ear/Nose/Throat specialist, gastroenterologist, orthopedic hand surgeon, occupational therapist, physical therapist, massage therapist, acupuncturist, herbalist, and an obsessive-compulsive disorder specialist. It was the acupuncturist who inquired about caged fury as a contributing factor of the physical maladies, as if the problem had something to do with her voice and what she hadn’t expressed. As if treating the voice would treat the problem. Turns out, it did.             

In sharing her story, Elissa explains how women and girls internalize and perpetuate directives about what to do with their voice, making it hard to “just speak up” and “burn down the patriarchy.” Today’s mind-body doctors theorize that some physical pain is, in fact, repressed emotional pain finding expression, that emotions pile up in the unconscious, going unarticulated until they hit max capacity and tell the brain to create physical symptoms. When the mind denies itself language, it gives the body pain. If you don’t share your story, your pain will tell it for you.

Hysterical is inspired by Elissa's own journey to reclaim her authentic voice in a culture that weaponizes silence, noise, and language against women. She offers new ways to think about the female voice and calls on other women to unleash their unheard cry, which was theirs before the world intervened, the one they can learn to hear above all others and use again without regret.

Praise

“I am dazzled and fascinated. The set-up is funny and smart ass-y…[Elissa] cut[s] right to the heart [and] delivered something intimate and vulnerable and unexpected and original and yet universal too.”—Cheryl Strayed
“[Hysterical] is staggeringly good. I am speechless, which as a reader, is a rare thing for me. I really just have a bunch of blubbering accolades to shower on [Elissa]. This is one of the most intelligent, painful, ridiculous, awesome, relevant things I've ever read. I am impressed.”
 —Roxane Gay
"One of the qualities I appreciated most about [Hysterical] is the way the author subtly and gracefully links her deeply personal life story to compelling questions about women’s sexuality, literature, history. We never notice her doing the connecting; the larger themes and analysis are seamlessly woven into the intimate story. She makes us think and care about not simply what happened to her, but about women’s bodies, our continued detachment from our own desire, our own complicity in the culture of sexual violence…This artful, moving work of creative nonfiction transcends the self, while keeping us rooted in the most intimate of stories.”
 —Danzy Senna, bestselling author of Caucasia and judge of the New School Chapbook Competition
“This is great...so, so good. [Hysterical] is so needed.”—Kate Elizabeth Russell, New York Times bestselling author of My Dark Vanessa
"[Hysterical] is gorgeous and made me cry. [Elissa] capture[s] a space that is really incredible, overwhelming, alluring, and vital. Both a foundational importance and impotence of language, the gross errors that occur between language and communication, and the sort of sickly sweet and vital want to mean and say, both at once. Beautiful work. It’s an odd thing, to continually throw your self away, or amplify it, add to it, remove. We're often without much persona; we crib from what we’re given to say. It takes a lot of work to stay well-adjusted."
 —Ken Baumann, actor in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and author of Solip
“I LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE [Elissa's] writing. That was five loves....[Q]uite a special, strong, funny voice."—Joey Soloway, creator/writer/director/Emmy-award winner of Transparent
“Elissa is too good for most anybody.”—Bill Murray hijacking Elissa's Tinder (no joke)
