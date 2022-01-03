Elissa Bassist is the writer and editor of the “Funny Women” column on The Rumpus. As a founding contributor, she’s written cultural, feminist, and personal essays since the website launched in 2009. In 2012, she received an M.F.A in Creative Nonfiction from The New School, where she won the Chapbook Competition for an excerpt of HYSTERICAL. After co-editing Rumpus Women, an anthology featuring Cheryl Strayed, Camille Dungy, Marie Myung-Ok Lee, and more, she graduated from the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in improv and sketch writing. Currently, she teaches writing at The New School, Catapult, 92nd Street Y, Lighthouse Writers Workshop, Magnet Theater, and more. She lives in Los Angeles.