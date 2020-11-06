The Retreat

In this chilling literary thriller, a dancer arrives at a remote mountain retreat hoping for artistic inspiration—only to find it’s disaster that strikes when an avalanche traps her among six strangers who begin, one by one, to meet unspeakable ends.



Everyone's been keeping secrets . . .



Maeve Martin arrives at the High Water Center for the Arts determined to do one thing: launch her own dance company. A former principal dancer and mother of two, at only thirty-four, time is running out for Maeve to find her feet again after the collapse of a disastrous—and violent—marriage. At first, there's a thrill to being on her own for the first time in years, isolated in the beauty of a snowy mountain lodge. But when an avalanche traps the guests inside, tensions begin to run high. Help is coming, so they just have to hold on—right?



But as the days pass, strange deaths befall the others one by one. Soon Maeve must face how little she knows about anyone there . . . and how useless a locked door is if the darkness is already inside.

