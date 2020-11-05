Elisabeth de Mariaffi
Elisabeth de Mariaffi’s debut book of short stories, How to Get Along with Women, was longlisted for the 2013 Scotiabank Giller Prize. Her poetry and short fiction have been widely published in magazines across Canada. Her first novel, The Devil You Know, was named one of the Best Books of 2015 by The Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her most recent novel, Hysteria, was named one of the Best Books of 2018 by the Globe and Mail. Both her novels were shortlisted for the Thomas Raddall Atlantic Fiction Award. Elisabeth lives in St. John’s, Newfoundland, with the poet George Murray and their four children.Read More
By the Author
The Retreat
In this chilling literary thriller, a dancer arrives at a remote mountain retreat hoping for artistic inspiration—only to find it’s disaster that strikes when an…