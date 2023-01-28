Free shipping on orders $35+
The Make-Ahead Sauce Solution
Elevate Your Everyday Meals with 61 Freezer-Friendly Sauces
Description
From chimichurri to teriyaki, sauces make our mouths water — and our meals shine! Bland chicken breasts, plain pasta, or simple baked potatoes are transformed into memorable dishes with the addition of sauce.
The Make-Ahead Sauce Solution features 61 flavor-packed recipes for sauces that freeze beautifully and make home cooking easy. They run the gamut from traditional sausage ragu to Thai peanut, Gorgonzola chive butter, all-American barbecue, coconut lemon, Parmesan leek, cheesy cashew garlic, and Meyer lemon spinach. Every recipe is accompanied by a quick-reference chart showing the best base combinations of proteins and vegetables. The struggle to make imaginative, flavorful weeknight meals is over. With a few of these sauces stashed away in the freezer, a great meal can be topped off in minutes.
What's Inside
Praise
“A useful resource on preparing sauces to enhance otherwise routine dinners. This well-organized guide should be helpful to home cooks looking for time-saving ideas.” — Library Journal
“Finally, an easy, approachable answer to solving the age-old “what’s for dinner?” dilemma. No need to spend precious weekend hours prepping meals. Elisabeth offers creative, adaptable recipes to dress up a myriad of vegetables and proteins, making home cooking attainable even on busy weekdays.” — Jennifer Perillo, In Jennie’s Kitchen
“Brilliant! Elisabeth’s system of pre-made sauces to jazz up a simple last-minute family meal is a weeknight game-changer!” — Wendy McCallum, RHN and author of No More Junk Food and The Real Food Solution
