The founder of Recovery Management Agency, one that helps addicts not only fix their addiction, but reawaken and find consolation within their souls, leans on her knowledge of depth psychology and experiences as an addict and as a healer to show readers how to reconnect with our soul and find meaning.



On her fifth anniversary of sobriety, Elisa Hallerman still awoke with a hurting heart. This is not right. I am not happy. Sobriety was supposed to fix her, right? Isn’t that what sobriety is all about?



Hallerman quickly realized that though she had freed her addiction to substances, she had not freed her soul. After years of trauma and substance abuse, she had only covered up the wounds, rather than truly healing them from within. Despite her sobriety, her current lifestyle – a top talent agent and partner at WME, representing the best of Hollywood’s elite – was making her sick. Now, instead of clinging to drugs and alcohol, Hallerman now clung to food dysfunction, sex, shopping, self-harm, workaholism, ego inflation, over-giving, and a thousand other disguises with which addiction covers itself.



And so she quit it all, in an effort to ignite her life and mend her soul.



Since then, received a doctorate in Depth Psychology, and established the first-ever Recovery Management Agency, one that helps addicts not only fix their addiction, but reawaken and find consolation within their souls. Leaning on her knowledge of depth psychology, experiences as an addict and as a healer, Soulbriety is Hallerman’s philosophy and methodology to allow us to use our soul as our map, our nourishment, our meaning.



Soulbriety is not just about being sober; it’s about true, soul-centered wellness. It starts when you slow down and grow down, in a way you’ve been yearning for—but probably didn't quite know how to before. To explore your unconscious root system, plumb the depths of your soul, travel your own individual hero’s journey. Hallerman shows us exactly how to get there with step-by-step solutions and incredibly affecting storytelling. And Hallerman is not alone in this endeavor; she has affected thousands of lives, healed many wounds, and inspired countless others to take charge of their life by taking charge of their soul. As actress Jamie Lee Curtis says in Soulbriety’s forward, Hallerman is “a crucial voice for these unprecedented times.”