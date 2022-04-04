Elisa Hallerman, PhD

Elisa Hallerman, PhD, JD, is the CEO of the first-ever Recovery Management Agency (RMA). After graduating from New York Law School and passing the New York bar, Elisa relocated to the West Coast to take a shot at the entertainment business. Over the next five years she went from the talent agency mailroom to becoming partner and head of the talent department at United Talent Agency, then William Morris Endeavor. Curious to discover what else was out there, Elisa delved into classes at the University of California, Los Angeles, with a focus on drug and alcohol counseling. Having been sober from drugs and alcohol since 2002, she soon realized her future work and purpose were in this field.



In 2011, Elisa created RMA, specializing in crisis management. In addition to her JD, Elisa holds a doctorate in Depth Psychology and Somatic Studies from Pacifica Graduate Institute, with a focus on neuroscience and trauma. She has studied Soul Psychology with renowned spiritual writer and psychotherapist Thomas Moore PhD, and is currently being certified as a Somatic Experiencing Practitioner, as developed by Peter Levine PhD. Elisa is a member of The Institute for Functional Medicine, as well as a visiting professor at Chapman University for film and media arts.

