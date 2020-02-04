The ultimate reference book for home cooks, seasoned chefs, and everyone in between, The Encyclopedia of Kitchen Tools guides readers through the history, practical uses, design features, and storage and maintenance requirements of each of the tools living in their kitchen cabinets.



Whether you’re a home cook pondering the difference between a cookie sheet and a baking pan (one of life’s great questions), or a professional chef wondering whether you should sharpen your knives with a whetstone, a honing rod, or an electric sharpener, The Encyclopedia of Kitchen Tools has the answers you’re looking for. Ranging from knives and spatulas, ladles and tongs, to Dutch ovens and crock pots, citrus reamers and zesters, The Encyclopedia of Kitchen Tools offers readers a chance to reconsider all of the kitchen accessories they’ve accumulated over the years, as well as the opportunity to encounter some new tools for the first time. With additional sidebars discussing a wide variety of topics including the history of elaborate table settings, the best types of cocktail strainers (yes, there’s more than one), the cleanliness of salt pigs, and the best ways to care for cast iron, The Encyclopedia of Kitchen Tools is the new, must-have reference bible for active cooks and armchair chefs alike.











