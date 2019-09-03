Starting with Ingredients

Citrus

Chocolate

Summer fruits

Potatoes

Cheese

Greens

Tomatoes

Nuts

In this reinvigorated, revamped edition of the kitchen classic, a master class for the home cook has been distilled to its most essential and most delicious. The brand-newhas a colorful, more easily digestible format, offering the very best and most versatile ingredient-driven recipes for every day. More than 100 recipes in fifteen categories are easily navigated with brightly colored tabs, with sidebars and culinary lore sprinkled throughout. Start with the ingredients:And more! From apples to zucchini, there’s a dish for that, developed by a seasoned chef for the home cook to savor. The perfect gift for yourself or someone else,ends with meals that will be instant classics in your kitchen.