Starting with Ingredients

100 Delicious Ways to Make Use of What You've Got

Colorful guide navigates from apples and zucchini to delicious meals!

In this reinvigorated, revamped edition of the kitchen classic, a master class for the home cook has been distilled to its most essential and most delicious. The brand-new Starting with Ingredients has a colorful, more easily digestible format, offering the very best and most versatile ingredient-driven recipes for every day. More than 100 recipes in fifteen categories are easily navigated with brightly colored tabs, with sidebars and culinary lore sprinkled throughout. Start with the ingredients:
  • Citrus
  • Chocolate
  • Summer fruits
  • Potatoes
  • Cheese
  • Greens
  • Tomatoes
  • Nuts
And more! From apples to zucchini, there’s a dish for that, developed by a seasoned chef for the home cook to savor. The perfect gift for yourself or someone else, Starting with Ingredients ends with meals that will be instant classics in your kitchen.
Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Reference

On Sale: May 5th 2020

Price: $24.99 / $30.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9780762470761

What's Inside

