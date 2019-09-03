Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Starting with Ingredients
100 Delicious Ways to Make Use of What You've Got
Colorful guide navigates from apples and zucchini to delicious meals!
In this reinvigorated, revamped edition of the kitchen classic, a master class for the home cook has been distilled to its most essential and most delicious. The brand-new Starting with Ingredients has a colorful, more easily digestible format, offering the very best and most versatile ingredient-driven recipes for every day. More than 100 recipes in fifteen categories are easily navigated with brightly colored tabs, with sidebars and culinary lore sprinkled throughout. Start with the ingredients:
In this reinvigorated, revamped edition of the kitchen classic, a master class for the home cook has been distilled to its most essential and most delicious. The brand-new Starting with Ingredients has a colorful, more easily digestible format, offering the very best and most versatile ingredient-driven recipes for every day. More than 100 recipes in fifteen categories are easily navigated with brightly colored tabs, with sidebars and culinary lore sprinkled throughout. Start with the ingredients:
- Citrus
- Chocolate
- Summer fruits
- Potatoes
- Cheese
- Greens
- Tomatoes
- Nuts
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use