Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Elinor Hutton
Elinor Hutton is a New York-based cookbook writer, and leading voice in the modern culinary arts.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Encyclopedia of Kitchen Tools
The ultimate reference book for home cooks, seasoned chefs, and everyone in between, The Encyclopedia of Kitchen Tools guides readers through the history, practical uses,…