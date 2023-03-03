Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Winter Stroll
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Winter Stroll

by Elin Hilderbrand

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Large Print Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback Mass Market Audiobook CD Unabridged
Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Large Print Hardcover See All

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 14, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Nov 14, 2023

Page Count

304 Pages

Publisher

Back Bay Books Logo

ISBN-13

9780316564564

Genre

Fiction / Fiction / Women

Description


“Happy Holidays 2015! It has been a rough year for the Quinns, but I would like to start by saying thank you for all of the well wishes and positive missives sent our way.”

A second Christmas on Nantucket finds Winter Street Inn owner Kelley Quinn reflecting on the past year as he writes a holiday letter to friends and family. Though the year has had its share of misfortune and worry, the Quinns have much to celebrate. Kelley, now single, at least is on better terms with his first wife Margaret, who is using her celebrity to lure customers to the inn in record numbers. Their son Kevin has a beautiful new baby, Genevieve, with the Inn’s French housekeeper, Isabelle; and their daughter, Ava, is finally dating a nice guy–her devoted colleague, Scott.

Now the Quinns are looking forward to celebrating Genevieve’s baptism, welcoming Isabelle to the family, and enjoying the cheer of Nantucket’s traditional Christmas Stroll. But just when a peaceful family gathering seems within reach, Kelley’s estranged second wife, Mitzi, shows up on the island after souring on her relationship with the inn’s former Santa Claus. Soon Kelley isn’t the only Quinn entertaining a surprise guest from Christmases past as lovers old and new gather beneath the mistletoe. With jealousy, passion, and eggnog consumption at an all-time high, it’s going to take a whole lot more than a Christmas miracle to get the Quinns–and the inn–through the holidays intact.

Follow the Quinn family through the entire Winter Street Series:
  • Winter Street
  • Winter Stroll
  • Winter Storms
  • Winter Solstice

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

PRAISE FOR WINTER STROLL:

"Hilderbrand juggles an ensemble cast and successfully weaves together many bittersweet story threads, tying up just enough of them to keep readers anticipating another sequel."
Kathleen Gerard, Shelf Awareness
"Winter Street...[will] get you in the holiday mood."—Kirkus Reviews
"A holiday package filled with humor, romance, and realism."
Jocelyn McClurg, USA Today
Read More Read Less

Winter Street