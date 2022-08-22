Orders over $45 ship FREE
Winter Street
Description
In bestseller Elin Hilderbrand's first Christmas novel, a family gathers on Nantucket for a holiday filled with surprises.
Kelley Quinn is the owner of Nantucket's Winter Street Inn and the proud father of four, all of them grown and living in varying states of disarray. Patrick, the eldest, is a hedge fund manager with a guilty conscience. Kevin, a bartender, is secretly sleeping with a French housekeeper named Isabelle. Ava, a school teacher, is finally dating the perfect guy but can't get him to commit. And Bart, the youngest and only child of Kelley's second marriage to Mitzi, has recently shocked everyone by joining the Marines.
As Christmas approaches, Kelley is looking forward to getting the family together for some quality time at the inn. But when he walks in on Mitzi kissing Santa Claus (or the guy who's playing Santa at the inn's annual party), utter chaos descends. With the three older children each reeling in their own dramas and Bart unreachable in Afghanistan, it might be up to Kelley's ex-wife, nightly news anchor Margaret Quinn, to save Christmas at the Winter Street Inn.
Before the mulled cider is gone, the delightfully dysfunctional Quinn family will survive a love triangle, an unplanned pregnancy, a federal crime, a small house fire, many shots of whiskey, and endless rounds of Christmas caroling, in this heart-warming novel about coming home for the holidays.
Follow the Quinn family through the entire Winter Street Series:
- Winter Street
- Winter Stroll
- Winter Storms
- Winter Solstice
What's Inside
Praise
“Just as the Quinns are about to converge for the year’s most stressful holiday, Kelley walks into Room 10 and finds Mitzi in the arms of the man they’ve hired to play Santa Claus. From there, we’re off to the dysfunctional family derby, with bottomless eggnog and evergreen garlands galore.”—Elisabeth Egan, New York Times
Praise for BEAUTIFUL DAY:
"A page-turner....She's the queen of the beach read."—Coastal Living
"Hilderbrand's surprisingly original take on the wedding disaster novel...A wedding readers won't be able to resist crashing."—Kirkus Reviews
"Hilderbrand's latest is the perfect beach read....[her] straightforward style pulls the reader into the minds of her characters, and all the secrets and sorrows that create the universal messiness of major family events."—Publishers Weekly
PRAISE FOR SUMMERLAND:
"Summerland is as readable as any beach book, but with a much bigger heart."—Boston Globe
"The Queen of the Summer Novel...Hilderbrand blends real-life issues - depression, teen alcoholism, bullying - with her signature soapy twists and illicit romances."—Joanna Powell, People
"Hilderbrand has once again written an engaging story wonderfully illustrating the often complex lives of young people struggling toward adulthood."—Booklist
"A sensitive glimpse into the lives of damaged people groping their way toward healing."—Kirkus Reviews