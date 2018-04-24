Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Winter Street

Winter Street

Booktrack Edition

In bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand’s first winter novel, a family gathers on Nantucket for a holiday filled with surprises.

Kelley Quinn is the owner of Nantucket’s Winter Street Inn and the proud father of four grown children: Patrick, a hedge fund manager; Kevin, a bartender; Ava, a schoolteacher; and Bart, who has recently shocked everyone by joining the Marines. As Christmas approaches, Kelley looks forward to spending time with his family at the inn. But when he walks in on his wife Mitzi kissing another man, chaos descends, and things only get more interesting when Kelley’s ex-wife, news anchor Margaret Quinn, arrives on the scene. Before the mulled cider is gone, the delightfully dysfunctional Quinn family will survive a love triangle, a small house fire, and endless rounds of Christmas caroling in this heart-warming novel about coming home for the holidays.

*Booktrack editions are essentially a new genre of digital storytelling entertainment. Music and ambient audio are added to complement and enhance the audiobook experience. It is a synchronized movie-style soundtrack that complements the narration of existing audiobooks; the tempo and rhythm of the score harmonize with action, dialogue and the characters’ emotional arcs.
Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Contemporary Women

On Sale: September 11th 2018

Price: $29.98 / $37.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549173691

Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged

Meet The Author: Elin Hilderbrand

Elin Hilderbrand is a mother of three, an avid runner, reader, and traveler, and the author of twenty-three novels. She grew up outside Philadelphia, and has lived on Nantucket for more than twenty years.

Reader Reviews

Praise

"A holiday package filled with humor, romance, and realism."—Jocelyn McClurg

"Winter Street...[will] get you in the holiday mood."—Kirkus Reviews

Winter Street