The Dogist Puppies
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 19, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Named a Best Gift Book by People and InStyle
“800 puppies in . . . 300 pages of cuteness.” —The Los Angeles Times
The Dogist Puppies, the follow-up to the New York Times bestseller The Dogist, is a beautiful, funny, and endearing look at puppies.
He fires up the Nikon. Fills his pockets with treats. Dresses in special gear—pants with built-in kneepads and shoes that are not only made for walking but also have a thick rubber toe for squatting. And last but not least, he packs a squeaky tennis ball. And then The Dogist is off, combing the streets in his quest to find dogs to photograph. Or, as has been the case for the past four years, puppies. Bringing his singular eye and sensibility to photographing puppies from birth to age one, Elias Weiss Friedman, aka The Dogist, captures hundreds of fuzzy faces to love and little furry bodies to covet. The Dogist Puppies is a celebration of oversize puppy paws and floppy puppy ears, puppies getting belly rubs and puppies unsure, exactly, of what that tail thing is for. Puppies at play, and puppies worn out from playing. Litters of puppies with their mom, and puppies with their human equivalents—children. Puppies in fancy outfits, and those poignant puppies having to wear the “cone of shame.” Friedman has also taken a deep dive into breeds: Border Collies and Westies, Frenchies and Huskies, Boxers and the Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, whose tender gaze looks just a little worried—perhaps concerned about living up to that name. The Dogist’s new focus is on puppies. What more do you need to know?
What's Inside
Praise
“800 puppies in . . . 300 pages of cuteness.”
—Los Angeles Times, Page-Turners That Will Hit Home
“You can feel your blood pressure lowering with every page.”
—People, The Best Gift Books
“The perfect gift and coffee table book for any canine fan.”
—InStyle.com
“Packed with [Friedman’s] best puppy pics from years of capturing the sweet side of man’s best friend.”
—People.com
“In his latest book, Friedman focuses on dogs at their cutest stage: the puppy phase. The volume has sections for different breeds, such as golden retrievers, boxers and French bulldogs. Readers will also find stories of assistance and seeing-eye dogs, as well as tips for adopting a new sidekick.”
—Parade.com
“Adorable. . . . Chock-full of colorful puppy photos, each dog’s story is shared documentary style, with cheeky commentary from one of Instagram's most popular power influencers: The Dogist.”
—HGTV.com
“The Dogist Puppies presents documentary-style portraits of puppies, with each telling a story about each pup’s distinct character and spirit. The book presents a gallery of puppy portraits arranged into themes including Breeds, Ears, Big Paws, Cones of Shame, Learning to Walk, Fancy Outfits and more, giving every dog lover something to squeal over. It makes a doggone great gift for any pup lover on your “nice” list!
—Nashville Paw
“Dog lovers will be gushing over this gift.”
—Newsday
“Puppies are among the most photogenic subjects ever, as evidenced in this adorable compilation from the skilled eye and talent of professional photographer Friedman, aka the Dogist. . . . Throughout the book, puppies play, sleep, tilt their heads, and simply grin. VERDICT: This captivating photo assortment will warm the hearts of all dog lovers and is a must-have for libraries.”
—Library Journal, starred review
