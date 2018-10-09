Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Refugee 87
A young refugee crosses continents in this timely, heartbreaking, and ultimately uplifting novel of survival.
Based on real experiences and written in spare, powerful prose, this gripping debut illustrates the realities faced by countless young refugees across the world today. Refugee 87 is a story of friendship, kindness, hardship, survival, and — above all — hope.
Reader Reviews
Praise
* "A gripping novel that leaves you on the edge of your seat rooting for Shif's survival."—School Library Connection
"A suspenseful debut novel about the forces of greed and love that shape a refugee's fate."—Kirkus Reviews
"Shif's blunt and sympathetic voice turns today's headlines into one compassionate and resilient boy's experience."—Publishers Weekly
"Exceptional...vivid, convincing and empathetic...a tale of our time, imparting understanding and sympathy...powerfully told, without sentimentality."—Sunday Times (UK)
"Full of tension, fear, heartbreak and hope, it conveys both the bitterness of having family, home and identity stolen away piecemeal, and a courageous determination to survive."—The Guardian (UK)
"A remarkable debut novel...While being an incredibly timely read, above all, [Refugee 87] is about friendship and hope."—iNews (UK)