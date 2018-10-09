Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ele Fountain
Ele Fountain worked for many years as a children’s book editor before turning to writing. She lives outside London with her family. This is her debut novel.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Refugee 87
A young refugee crosses continents in this timely, heartbreaking, and ultimately uplifting novel of survival. Shif has a happy life, unfamiliar with the horrors of…