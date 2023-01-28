Free shipping on orders $35+

This Is Me
This Is Me

A Story of Who We Are and Where We Came From

by Jamie Lee Curtis

Illustrated by Laura Cornell

On Sale

Sep 20, 2016

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9780761189664

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Emigration & Immigration

Description

From the #1 New York Times bestselling creative team of Jamie Lee Curtis and Laura Cornell comes a timely picture book about immigration. Raising important identity issues like “Where did we come from?” and “Who are we?” This Is Me is as delightful as it is important, sure to stimulate dinner table conversation.

In This Is Me a teacher tells her class about her great-grandmother’s dislocating journey from home to a new country with nothing but a small suitcase to bring along. And she asks: What would you pack? What are the things you love best? What says “This is me!” With its lively, rhyming language and endearing illustrations, it’s a book to read again and again, imagining the lives of the different characters, finding new details in the art, thinking about what it would be like to move someplace completely different. 
   
 

