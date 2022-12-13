Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Indestructibles: Baby, See the Colors!
Chew Proof · Rip Proof · Nontoxic · 100% Washable (Book for Babies, Newborn Books, Safe to Chew)
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 3, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
The sky is blue—and so are blueberries! Tomatoes are red, just like ladybugs and stop signs! Flowers and giraffes are yellow—school buses, too!
See all the colors in a book that’s indestructible!
Indestructibles is the trusted series for easing little ones into story time. Beloved by babies and their parents, Indestructibles are built for the way babies “read” (i.e., with their hands and mouths) and are:
See all the colors in a book that’s indestructible!
Indestructibles is the trusted series for easing little ones into story time. Beloved by babies and their parents, Indestructibles are built for the way babies “read” (i.e., with their hands and mouths) and are:
- Rip Proof—made of ultra-durable tight-woven material
- Waterproof—can be chewed on, drooled on, and washed!
- Emergent Literacy Tool—bright pictures and few or no words encourage dialogic reading
- Portable—lightweight books can go anywhere, perfect for the diaper bag and for travel
- Safe for Baby—meets ASTM safety standards
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use