Allergy-free Cooking

How To Survive The Elimination Diet And Eat Happily Ever After

A nutritionist offers recipes and a diet program to aid in determining which foods cause allergic reaction in an individual, provides tips for allergy-free grocery shopping, and includes cooking suggestions and substitutions

Do you have food allergies–or suspect you do? If you have been diagnosed by your doctor, or don’t yet know why symptoms recur after eating, Allergy-Free Cooking can help you determine what foods cause your symptoms, without sacrificing good taste and pleasurable eating.
Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Health & Healing / Allergy

On Sale: January 22nd 1987

Price: $18.99 / $23.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780201097979

Trade Paperback
