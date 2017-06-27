A nutritionist offers recipes and a diet program to aid in determining which foods cause allergic reaction in an individual, provides tips for allergy-free grocery shopping, and includes cooking suggestions and substitutions



Do you have food allergies–or suspect you do? If you have been diagnosed by your doctor, or don’t yet know why symptoms recur after eating, Allergy-Free Cooking can help you determine what foods cause your symptoms, without sacrificing good taste and pleasurable eating.