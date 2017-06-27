Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Eileen Rhude Yoder
Eileen Rhude Yoder has been an allergy specialist and health food consultant for more than 25 years. She has seen thousands of patients with allergies, lectured throughout North America and England, and been a consultant to many health food companies. She lives in Santa Clarita, CA.
By the Author
The Allergy-Free Cookbook
Do you have food allergies? This cookbook offers more than 150 tasty recipes and menus designed to eliminate the 8 major food allergens without sacrificing…
Allergy-free Cooking
A nutritionist offers recipes and a diet program to aid in determining which foods cause allergic reaction in an individual, provides tips for allergy-free grocery…