Eileen Rhude Yoder

Eileen Rhude Yoder has been an allergy specialist and health food consultant for more than 25 years. She has seen thousands of patients with allergies, lectured throughout North America and England, and been a consultant to many health food companies. She lives in Santa Clarita, CA.
