Christmas Crochet for Hearth, Home & Tree
Stockings, Ornaments, Garlands, and More
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 20, 2014. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Create a festive holiday with handmade Christmas stockings, ornaments, and more. With 20 projects geared toward a variety of skill levels, including a useful tutorial on techniques for beginners, crocheters of all types can join in on the fun. Edie Eckman’s passion for crafting is evident in these inspired designs that cover not only traditional stockings and tree skirts, but delightful twists on other Christmas traditions, like a sock-and-mitten advent calendar. Crochet a holiday full of joy for the whole family.
