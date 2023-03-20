Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Christmas Crochet for Hearth, Home & Tree
Christmas Crochet for Hearth, Home & Tree

Stockings, Ornaments, Garlands, and More

by Edie Eckman

On Sale

Sep 20, 2014

Page Count

184 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781612123301

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Needlework / Crocheting

Description

Create a festive holiday with handmade Christmas stockings, ornaments, and more. With 20 projects geared toward a variety of skill levels, including a useful tutorial on techniques for beginners, crocheters of all types can join in on the fun. Edie Eckman’s passion for crafting is evident in these inspired designs that cover not only traditional stockings and tree skirts, but delightful twists on other Christmas traditions, like a sock-and-mitten advent calendar. Crochet a holiday full of joy for the whole family.

