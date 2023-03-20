Christmas Crochet for Hearth, Home & Tree

Create a festive holiday with handmade Christmas stockings, ornaments, and more. With 20 projects geared toward a variety of skill levels, including a useful tutorial on techniques for beginners, crocheters of all types can join in on the fun. Edie Eckman’s passion for crafting is evident in these inspired designs that cover not only traditional stockings and tree skirts, but delightful twists on other Christmas traditions, like a sock-and-mitten advent calendar. Crochet a holiday full of joy for the whole family.