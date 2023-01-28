Free shipping on orders $35+

Crochet Taxidermy
Crochet Taxidermy

30 Quirky Animal Projects, from Mouse to Moose

by Taylor Hart

ebook

On Sale



Page Count



Publisher



ISBN-13



Genre



Description

Crochet Taxidermy puts a new twist on amigurumi, the popular Japanese method of creating considerably cute stuffed animals with oversized heads. In this delightful collection, heads of animals from farm and forest, sea and safari come to life with irresistible details like the drowsy eye (for the shy deer and sleepy octopus) and fuzzy yarn (for the skittery skunk’s stripe and lazy lion’s mane). Step-by-step instructions and adorable photos guide you through these 30 easy crochet patterns. Most require just one skein of yarn, so they’re affordable and quick to crochet! 

