Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Every Which Way Crochet Borders
139 Patterns for Customized Edgings
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 7, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Step-by-step instructions and symbol charts put these 139 creative new border designs within reach for beginning and advanced crocheters alike. If you’re ready to chart your own crocheted course, Edie Eckman offers plenty of helpful design advice, including how to choose an appropriate border for each project and how to incorporate an element from the main stitch pattern into a new border design. She then explains, with the help of close-up photos, how the same pattern can have dramatically different results depending on the weight of the yarn. With each pattern diagrammed to approach in both rounds and rows, Every Which Way Crochet Borders is an inventive and invaluable resource.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“Here’s everything you need to know to add the perfect edging to your project, from color choices to structure. More than just a pattern book, this is a creative learning experience and an inspiration. It deserves a place on every crocheter’s bookshelf, though it’ll get too much use to stay on the shelf for long!” — Tamara Kelly, mooglyblog.com
“With picture tutorials and both written instruction and charts for each pattern, this book is a ‘must have’ for any crocheter’s library. Add a border that is bold, a powerful pop of color, or a delicate detailed edge to any project. I guarantee you will find success with every border pattern you make.” — Marly Bird, Crochet and Knitwear Designer and Host of the Yarn Thing Podcast with Marly Bird
“With picture tutorials and both written instruction and charts for each pattern, this book is a ‘must have’ for any crocheter’s library. Add a border that is bold, a powerful pop of color, or a delicate detailed edge to any project. I guarantee you will find success with every border pattern you make.” — Marly Bird, Crochet and Knitwear Designer and Host of the Yarn Thing Podcast with Marly Bird