Float Like a Butterfly
Muhammad Ali is considered by many to have been the finest athlete of the twentieth century. Here is a compelling testimony to his courage, resilience in the face of controversy, and boxing prowess by Obie Award-winning author Ntozake Shange. In her own words, Shange shows us Ali and his life, from his childhood in the segregated South, to his meteoric rise in boxing to become the Heavyweight Champion of the World. Edel Rodriguez’s stunning artwork combines pastels, monoprint woodblock ink linework and spray paint on colored papers to capture Ali’s power, spontaneity, and energy. A timeline and list of additional resources in the backmatter help make this a standout picturebook biography of the man known around the world as “The Greatest.”
The reissue of this compelling portrait will have readers cheering once again for the late American icon.
"The action-packed illustrations are as dramatic as the text."—School Library Journal
"Shange . . . has masterfully captured the unique cadence of Ali's voice as she offers an unabashedly positive story that will leave kids cheering and shadowboxing."—Booklist