Simon B. Rhymin' Takes a Stand
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Simon B. Rhymin' Takes a Stand

by Dwayne Reed

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549165993

USD: $22.98  /  CAD: $28.98

ON SALE: April 5th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Diversity & Multicultural

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Hardcover
This humorous and heartwarming sequel to Simon B. Rhymin' follows a young rapper navigating the inequality and injustice within his school and community.

Eleven-year-old Simon and his friends are disappointed with the lack of funding at Booker T. Washington School—there’s no AC, only one space for school activities, and the money for extracurricular programs is getting cut.

Desperate to save Maria’s beloved debate team, the crew start a petition to grab the attention of the local community and show they deserve to have the same opportunities as everyone else.

But when news of the petition reaches the school board, Simon must face his fears once again. Can he use his rhymes to take a stand and prove that he, Maria, and C.J. can make a difference in their hood?

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

Praise for Simon B. Rhymin'
“Upbeat and heartfelt, Simon B. Rhymin' is a sure-fire hit!”—Lincoln Peirce, New York Times bestselling creator of Big Nate and Max & the Midknights
"I love Simon. I love his heart, his rhythm and rhyme. We've been needing his voice for a long, long time."—Liesl Shurtliff, New York Times bestselling author of Rump
"An authentic voice, strong friendships and loads of laughs make rhymin’ Simon a winner."—Tom Watson, author of Stick Dog

*“Reed writes his characters with compassionate and keen insight, effectively conveying the transformative power of art, storytelling, and community.”

Publishers Weekly, starred review
"A heartwarming tale that combines Black boy joy with community connection."
 —Kirkus Reviews
"Dwayne Reed has succeeded in writing a story about a boy who is enjoying his life, exploring this theme without overtly coming across as teaching a lesson to readers."—School Library Connection

“This uplifting, realistic story of a young Black boy lyricist is a strong addition to any library collection.”

School Library Journal
Read More Read Less