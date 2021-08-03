Simon B. Rhymin' Takes a Stand

Eleven-year-old Simon and his friends are disappointed with the lack of funding at Booker T. Washington School—there’s no AC, only one space for school activities, and the money for extracurricular programs is getting cut.



Desperate to save Maria’s beloved debate team, the crew start a petition to grab the attention of the local community and show they deserve to have the same opportunities as everyone else.



But when news of the petition reaches the school board, Simon must face his fears once again. Can he use his rhymes to take a stand and prove that he, Maria, and C.J. can make a difference in their hood?