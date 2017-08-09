CatStronauts: Robot Rescue

Tips for Reading—and Loving—Graphic Novels with Your Kids
The best ways to read graphic novels aloud with your kids or class—and fun recommendations for every reading level.Read full article
Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
In the fourth book in the CatStronauts graphic novel series, the stalwart Cat-Stro-Bot is stranded, and the CatStronauts have to stage an off-the-books robot rescue!
Cat-Stro-Bot has been with the CatStronauts through it all. But now he’s stranded on Jupiter’s coldest moon after a mission gone wrong–and his best friend/creator Blanket isn’t about to leave him behind. When CATSUP refuses Blanket’s rescue mission request, he creates robo-stand-ins for the team so they can sneak off into space. Soon, the rest of the CatStronauts, Major Meowser, Pom Pom and Waffles, are off on their longest journey ever with experimental new technology. The robot rescue is afoot! In this full-color graphic novel, author/illustrator Drew Brockington takes the CatStronauts to new heights, adding in mounds of robot glitches, wonky cover-ups, and fish jokes by the ton!
Also available simultaneously in hardcover.
Praise for CatStronauts:
—Kirkus Reviews
"Brockington's off-the-wall kitty sci-fi series packs the full-color panels with cute cats, space travel, and comical high jinks... sure to elicit lots of giggles among middlegrade comics fans."—Booklist
"The engagingly lighthearted drama and positive resolutions, and the expressive characters, who are as adorable as they are adventurous, provide... fun purchases that will do well on their own or paired with heavier nonfiction titles on history or the environment."
—School Library Journal
"Humor and suspense compete throughout... In playful, mock-heroic, full-color cartoons, Brockington mines space theater for everything.... Even the chapter headings get in on the fun."—Publishers Weekly
"There's lots of enthusiasm for graphic novels for this age range, and the CatStronauts deserve a spot."—BCCB