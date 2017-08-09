CatStronauts: Robot Rescue

In the fourth book in the CatStronauts graphic novel series, the stalwart Cat-Stro-Bot is stranded, and the CatStronauts have to stage an off-the-books robot rescue!

Cat-Stro-Bot has been with the CatStronauts through it all. But now he’s stranded on Jupiter’s coldest moon after a mission gone wrong–and his best friend/creator Blanket isn’t about to leave him behind. When CATSUP refuses Blanket’s rescue mission request, he creates robo-stand-ins for the team so they can sneak off into space. Soon, the rest of the CatStronauts, Major Meowser, Pom Pom and Waffles, are off on their longest journey ever with experimental new technology. The robot rescue is afoot! In this full-color graphic novel, author/illustrator Drew Brockington takes the CatStronauts to new heights, adding in mounds of robot glitches, wonky cover-ups, and fish jokes by the ton!

Also available simultaneously in hardcover.