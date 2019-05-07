Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

100 Days to a Younger Brain

100 Days to a Younger Brain

Maximize Your Memory, Boost Your Brain Health, and Defy Dementia

by

Read by

An easy program of one-a-day exercises to assess your brain health, improve your memory, protect your brain from cognitive decline and slow the effects of dementia

Living a brain-healthy life is not just to reduce the risk of dementia and other serious health issues but also to improve the quality of your life and brain performance now. Investing in brain health will cost you nothing but time and effort — and the brain-healthy recommendations in this book can all be followed for free! Brain health expert Dr. Sabina Brennan’s steps are simple to follow and within your control so can be integrated into daily life with ease over the course of 100 days, including:
  • Creating a sleep profile and plan
  • Assessing your stress levels and targeting specific areas to improve
  • Building and maintaining a social life, mental health, and emotional wellbeing
  • Planning out physical activity and heart-health practices
Dr. Brennan’s assessments and quizzes empowers readers to make informed choices every day about sleeping, eating and lifestyle habits that will benefit all aspects of life, from work to relationships and achieving personal goals. This motivating book proves that you don’t need to understand complicated neuroscience in order to keep your brain healthy, inspiring you to do at least one small thing every day to radically improve your brain health.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Diseases / Nervous System (incl. Brain)

On Sale: January 14th 2020

Price: $22.98

ISBN-13: 9781549154102

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

