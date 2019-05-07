Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
100 Days to a Younger Brain
Maximize Your Memory, Boost Your Brain Health, and Defy Dementia
An easy program of one-a-day exercises to assess your brain health, improve your memory, protect your brain from cognitive decline and slow the effects of dementiaRead More
Living a brain-healthy life is not just to reduce the risk of dementia and other serious health issues but also to improve the quality of your life and brain performance now. Investing in brain health will cost you nothing but time and effort — and the brain-healthy recommendations in this book can all be followed for free! Brain health expert Dr. Sabina Brennan’s steps are simple to follow and within your control so can be integrated into daily life with ease over the course of 100 days, including:
- Creating a sleep profile and plan
- Assessing your stress levels and targeting specific areas to improve
- Building and maintaining a social life, mental health, and emotional wellbeing
- Planning out physical activity and heart-health practices
