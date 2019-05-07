Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dr. Sabina Brennan, PhD

Dr. Sabina Brennan is a research psychologist and award-winning science communicator. She currently works as a Research Assistant Professor in the Institute of Neuroscience at Trinity College Dublin. Her scientific research focuses on understanding dementia risk and protective factors to establish how decline in cognitive function might be prevented or delayed.
