

In his first book, Dr. Daryl Gioffre showed readers how to kick processed and highly acidic foods to lower inflammation and increase health. Now, a former sugar addict himself, he’s taking on the sweet stuff. Starting with all the reasons we are addicted to sugar (hint: it’s not our fault!), to the very real dangers of a sugar-heavy diet (chronic ailments, including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer; deficiency in crucial minerals; brain fog; obesity; and more), Dr. Gioffre shares his life-changing plan to kick sugar for good. And there is a lot of good: Dr. Gioffre doesn’t believe in taking away; his program is based on adding more of the good stuff–delicious nutrient-dense foods. What you will lose is your dependence on sugar, the attendant sugar crashes–and unwanted weight.



With a simple 8-minute Belly Fat Burning Workout, and 65 delicious, easy recipes, plus meal planning tips and ideas to get you going and keep you on track, Get Off Your Sugar gives you the tools to take control of your health and your future.