Easy, customizable plans (2-day, 7-day, and longer) to rid your diet of the acidic foods (sugar, dairy, gluten, excess animal proteins, processed foods) that cause inflammation and wreak havoc on your health.
Let’s talk about the four-letter word that’s secretly destroying your health: ACID. An acidic lifestyle — consuming foods such as sugar, grains, dairy, excess animal proteins, processed food, artificial sweeteners, along with lack of exercise and proper hydration, and stress — causes inflammation. And inflammation is the culprit behind many of our current ailments, from weight gain to chronic disease. But there’s good news: health visionary Dr. Daryl Gioffre shares his revolutionary plan to rid your diet of highly acidic foods, alkalize your body and balance your pH. With the Get Off Your Acid plan, you’ll:
With alkaline recipes for easy, delicious snacks and meals, Get Off Your Acid is a powerful guide to transform your health and energy — in seven days.
Let’s talk about the four-letter word that’s secretly destroying your health: ACID. An acidic lifestyle — consuming foods such as sugar, grains, dairy, excess animal proteins, processed food, artificial sweeteners, along with lack of exercise and proper hydration, and stress — causes inflammation. And inflammation is the culprit behind many of our current ailments, from weight gain to chronic disease. But there’s good news: health visionary Dr. Daryl Gioffre shares his revolutionary plan to rid your diet of highly acidic foods, alkalize your body and balance your pH. With the Get Off Your Acid plan, you’ll:
- Gain more energy
- Strengthen your immune system
- Diminish pain and reflux
- Improve digestion, focus, and sleep
- Lose excess weight and bloating, naturally
With alkaline recipes for easy, delicious snacks and meals, Get Off Your Acid is a powerful guide to transform your health and energy — in seven days.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Get Off Your Acid has changed my life, and I've never
had more energy. If you're looking for a total health transformation, this is it!"—Bobbi Brown
had more energy. If you're looking for a total health transformation, this is it!"—Bobbi Brown
"Get Off Your Acid is a must read in today's toxic world. My mission in life is spreading the truth about cancer so people can live healthy, cancer-free lives. And this is personal. Both Dr. Daryl and I lost our fathers to cancer. Everyone today suffers from this epidemic in one way or another. So knowing what causes cancer, and what prevents it, could save you or someone you love. This book empowers you to live your best life, and truly prevent all chronic disease including cancer with smart choices."—Ty Bollinger, The Truth About Cancer
"Food can either be a destructive force that leads to epidemic illness and degradation, or it can be a powerful tool that will vastly lower rates of chronic illness, and improve the lives of people everywhere. Get Off Your Acid will help you to make wise choices, so that the food you eat can help to propel you towards the health you deserve. Read it, and put it into action. You'll be reaping the benefits for the rest of your life."—Ocean Robbins, CEO, The Food Revolution Network
"I'm so in love with the Get Off Your Acid program, and the Alkamind Daily Greens and Daily Minerals. The alkaline supplements are my secret weapon for staying healthy whether I'm at home or traveling. They are convenient, delicious and effective!"—Petra Nemcova, Founder, All Hands and Hearts Foundation
"Dr. Daryl Gioffre is brilliant, no one like him. I work long days on the set of TV shows and would not be without my alkaline green drinks. Forget coffee, sugar, carbs, Get Off Your Acid is what gets me through a tough day. It gives me pure clean energy and great clarity of mind."—Tracey Ullman, Actress, Comedian, Singer, Dancer, Screenwriter, and Author
"Traveling the world, searching for the biggest waves Mother Nature can offer has led to me needing to be in peak physical, mental and spiritual health at all times. The Get Off Your Acid way of life and alkaline supplements are highly effective and everything I need to keep me at the top of my game. Big thanks to Dr. Daryl Gioffre and Alkamind--I can come home to my family in one piece."—Garrett McNamara, Guinness World Record Big Wave Champion
"There is a crisis within the blood and cells of virtually every American of epidemic proportions--and it is unleashing tragic consequences on millions of lives a year by rapidly accelerating diseases and dysfunction. Heart attacks, dementia, and diabetes will cripple the US economy--and are only increasing each year because of the fundamental nutritional imbalances that health visionary Dr. Daryl Gioffre has uncovered through arduous self study and clinical experience. But just as careful and comprehensive in his approach to learning the root causes of most all major diseases, he brings a highly efficient, effective and refreshing approach that drives true, lifelong change. His tactics against the ACID battle we all find ourselves in as a result of the plethora of toxic options around us, result in lives that flourish--chemically, structurally, and functionally."—Daniel T. Johnston, MD, MPH, CEO/Founder, BrainSpan, LLC
"With obesity rates being what they are, eating clean is a big deal in our house. As parents, it's important to model healthy eating for our kids and show them what a sensible plate looks like. We feel our best when we're taking care of ourselves physically, and that's what Dr. Daryl's book, Get Off Your Acid, has done for us. We're able to eat delicious food and be the healthiest versions of ourselves. Thank you, Dr. Daryl!"—Mario and Courtney Lopez