Dead Mountain
Description
In Colorado near the Cheyenne Mountains, a team of topflight engineers venture on an ambitious cross country ski trip, using their newly invented outdoor equipment. The strapping group of young people are having the adventure of their lives—skiing, laughing, playing in the snow, and mugging for the camera. But when the gang was expected to arrive back from their trip–no one ever returned.
Nora's excavation skills and Corrie's investigative talents are put to the test as they try to uncover what happened to the promising skiers on this cold and isolating mountain. But as more speculations and theories come to light, they fear this may be the hardest case to crack yet.
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for Preston and Child
“Diablo Mesa is thriller-adventure writing of the absolute highest order that takes Preston and Child back to their high-concept roots... It reads like a hybrid of the best from Wilbur Smith and Alistair MacLean, making for flat-out great reading entertainment.”—Providence Sunday Journal
“The story has tension, mystery, murder… Down-to-earth action tackles an otherworldly mystery in this devilishly plausible yarn.”—Kirkus (Starred Review)
“Excellent… The taut suspense and tight plotting that marked the authors’ earliest Pendergast novels are very much in evidence. Fans of kick-ass female leads will be delighted.”—Publishers Weekly (Starred Review)
“Thoroughly entertaining.”—Booklist
“Diablo Mesa will keep you enthralled.”—The Florida Times-Union