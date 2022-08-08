Orders over $45 ship FREE

Dance of Death: Booktrack Edition
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Dance of Death: Booktrack Edition

by Douglas Preston

by Lincoln Child

Read by Scott Brick

Regular Price $27.99

Regular Price $34.99 CAD

Audiobook Download Unabridged
Audiobook Download Unabridged

Regular Price $27.99

Regular Price $34.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 14, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Mar 14, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668626757

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / General

Description

Dance of Death: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *

Two brothers.
One a top FBI agent.
The other a brilliant, twisted criminal.

An undying hatred between them.

Now, a perfect crime.

And the ultimate challenge:
Stop me if you can…

*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less