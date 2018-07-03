I Love Orgasms

The leading sex and orgasm experts' popular guide, completely revised and updated‑‑and now even more inclusive!
The groundbreaking, frank, smart, fun guide to orgasm is back—fully revised, with an even broader and more inclusive approach. Sex experts Dorian Solot and Marshall Miler have crammed this edition with even more info about the big O:
- How to have an orgasm during penetration
- Directions on finding your way to the G‑spot
- Detailed advice on how to have your first orgasm
- Advice for better oral sex
- Tips on surfing waves of multiple orgasms (even if you usually have just one)
- The latest research on squirting (yes, it exists!)
- The best advances in sex toy technology
- Tips for partners in every chapter: increase the odds for orgasmic sex
- New and expanded content on penises, prostates, and pegging
- Answers to your questions about vibrators, body image, porn, & online sex
“Savvy, funny and chock-full of great information about sexuality and orgasms.” — Judy Norsigian, Our Bodies Ourselves
“Full of great information, excellent tips and advice and a truly sex-positive approach.” — Charlie Glickman, PhD, Good Vibrations