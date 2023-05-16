Top-Down Crochet Sweaters

Contents

Introduction: Why Crochet from the Top Down?

Top-Down Construction Basics

A Note about Yarns

The Garment Pairs

Part 1: The Techniques

Chapter 1: The Top-Down Crochet Method

Necklines: An Overview

Yoke Shaping

Building Necklines

Trying On the Yoke as You Go

Creating the Underarm

Beginning the Body

Working the Sleeve

Chapter 2: Additional Techniques for Top-Down Garments

Mastering Stitches

Gauge and Drape

Blocking Your Swatch

Choosing Yarns

Blocking Your Garment

Chapter 3: Making Your Garment Fit

All about Ease

Measuring Yourself

Measuring a Favorite Sweater

How to Read a Schematic

How Sweaters Fit Your Body

Choosing a Length

Fibers and Fit

Making Alterations

Part 2: The Patterns

Ava and Bettina

Isola and Chloe

Luna and Janelle

Jade and Magda

Rosina and Isabel

Genevieve and Zora

Nanette and Erde

Index

Abbreviations

Acknowledgments

Metric Conversion Chart

Introduction

Why Crochet from the Top Down?

In my travels as a teacher and designer, I've heard many crocheters voice one burning desire: to make beautiful garments that really fit. This book aims to provide the tools and knowledge to make that dream come true, with a focus on top-down, one-piece construction, a method that many favor.

"When did the sweater as we know it today first appear? And where? Possibly in the late seventeenth century, but certainly by the beginning of the nineteenth century, the sweater, often called a jersey or jumper and sometimes referred to as a knitted frock in historic records, seems to have spontaneously appeared in many separate cultures and locations in the northern climes: the British Isles, Scandinavia, eastern Europe, but not North America."

— Knitting in the Old Way

by Priscilla A. Gibson-Roberts

and Deborah Robson

In comparison to knitting, crochet as we know it is a younger art, having fully evolved only in the nineteenth century. At first, crochet was mainly used to make small purses, pillow tops, and edgings for linens. By the late nineteenth century, garment making was as common in crochet as it was in knitting, and patterns for sweaters, coats, dresses, mittens, hats, and undergarments for adults and children can be found in publications of that era.

Top-Down Construction Basics

Numerous methods for constructing sweaters also developed during the late 1800s, and it's probable that the top-down method was among them. There are examples to be found in early twentieth century publications, though they are rare compared to other constructions. More commonly, garments were made starting at the bottom and working up to the neckline. The top-down method really took off with the 1996 publication of Barbara G. Walker's Knitting from the Top. Walker's detailed, practical, and friendly approach inspired many to try the technique, and interest has grown exponentially in the decades since.

Sweater makers' enthusiasm for top-down, one-piece, seamless designs remains strong, and it's not hard to see why: you can avoid the tedium of making seams and gain the elegance of one-piece design. There's a nice orderly system to the method, once you get the hang of it. Best of all, you can try the garment on as you make it, adjusting stitch and row counts along the way to ensure good fit. Among crocheters, the brilliant designer Doris Chan's stunning crochet garments, all made top down, have sparked the popularity of this construction method.

When making a top-down sweater, you begin at the neckline and then build the garment from there, creating fabric that goes over the shoulders and upper torso, then making the rest of the body. The hallmark of top-down construction, and what distinguishes it from other methods, is the way the sweater is shaped as we work from the neck down to the underarm. When working from the bottom up, one must decrease to arrive at the smaller neck area, but when working top down, you are increasing to gain more fabric as you move from the neck to the torso. The change of direction means that stitch patterns face down — that is, with the top of the stitch pointing to the bottom of the garment. The lovely result is that crochet increase patterns, in particular, look very pretty snaking down a raglan line.

The upper section of a garment, from the neck to the underarm, is called the yoke. This book features two styles of yoke shaping: circular and raglan. The pattern pairs Ava/Bettina as well as Zora/Genevieve are among the circular yokes, while the pairs Isola/Chloe and Nanette/Erde are examples of raglans. Each method has its merits and quirks, and I hope you'll enjoy exploring both as much as I have.

This book showcases the top-down technique through fourteen original sweater patterns based on seven different yoke concepts. To make things even more interesting, each sweater in the pair is made with a different yarn, usually in a different gauge, in two different sizes, and with a few additional variations. Sometimes it's the neckline that's varied, sometimes the silhouette is tighter or looser, the overall length of the garment changes, or a detail is added at the collar or cuff.

You'll find a variety of garments for cold and warm weather: pullovers, cardigans, jackets, tunics, and vests. Many don't require advanced techniques or skills, and use basic stitches that any crocheter can master, while a few patterns are more advanced. These garments are designed to work on a range of bodies, easily customized to your fit and style. They have clean, simple lines that I think of as classic, meaning that they can work in a variety of yarns and fibers and can be made very close fitting or more roomy. Depending on your yarn choice and how you style each one for your body, they can have a casual or dressy look. They're the kind of sweaters that will stay beautiful and have a place in your wardrobe for a very long time.

Within these pages we will unpack and explore what's possible when making top-down garments, giving you, the crocheter, many options. I invite you to search this book for garments that are appealing, and then consider the skills you have, as well as those you want to learn. Don't neglect to study the advice given in the section on measurements and fit — this will ensure your garment looks and feels great when you're wearing it.

A Note about Yarns

You won't find any designs in this book made with worsted-weight yarn. I find worsted-weight or heavier yarns work against drape in crochet garments, and drape is a quality I highly prize. It is what makes fabric hang well on your body and causes the garment to move fluidly as you move. Beautiful drape can be harder to achieve in crochet than in knitting, because our stitches have heft. But you certainly can make a crochet sweater that drapes as well as a knit one! It's really all about the right combination of elements: thinner yarns, flexible fibers, and tall or open stitches.

The sweaters in this book use yarns ranging in weight from DK to fingering. (I avoided lace weight simply because of the labor involved.) Fibers were carefully chosen to highlight the quality of drape, too, among them alpaca, silk, soft acrylics and cottons, linen, and Merino. The yarns represent a range of prices as well. In most of the sweater pairs, one is made with a higher-end yarn and the other with a budget-conscious yarn. Since very few commercial yarns are on the market forever, I've chosen classic fibers that are likely to be available in a similar weight when you're searching for yarns in the future.

The Garment Pairs

The book is arranged with simpler garments first, intermediate ones in the middle, and more advanced patterns at the end. None should be daunting to experienced crocheters, and all are accessible to intermediate crocheters. Those who are less experienced may wish to begin with the first two patterns and move on to the others as skills and confidence grow.

Here's a brief look at the seven garment pairs, in the order you'll find them:

Ava and Bettina are circular yoke tops, using basic stitches and soft, drapey yarns. Ava is liberally bobbled, but its partner, Bettina, is not, for those who want to avoid the extra dimension. The silhouette of Bettina is slightly oversized and sports a playful look. In Ava, note how the silky alpaca yarn adds softness to the sweater's slim silhouette.

Isola and Chloe, our first raglan pair, are both short-sleeved, a good place to start for those new to garments. The lace pattern is simple and fun, not too open, and it looks great in sport-weight yarn. Isola has a tight-cropped sleeve and is worked in a stretchy cotton that moves really well on the body, while Chloe, made with a wool-and-nylon variegated yarn, is a long vest-cardigan with a flared hem.

Luna and Janelle are worked in a stitch you don't see often: linked double treble stitches, in alternating rows with half double stitches. With the yarns used here, a soft sock yarn for Luna and a cotton-and-acrylic blend for Janelle, the fabric is super drapey. That's why Janelle, a long, dramatic cardigan, can expand in all directions, and Luna is close fitting while still looking and feeling floaty.

Magda and Jade, the cabled couple, are made with very different yarns: a crisp, sport-weight Merino-and-silk blend for Jade (which makes the cables really pop), and a fuzzy alpaca blend for the jacket version, Magda, for a softer effect. The dramatic cable used for both is quite simple, and the background stitches are extended half double crochet stitches.

Isabel and Rosina are fun warm-weather tops, featuring a fabulous Peacock Fan stitch along with an inventive treble stitch for the body. Isabel is made with 100 percent cotton yarn that's unusual in that it is very fluid with great drape. Rosina uses a feathery wool that's surprisingly light and airy.

Zora and Genevieve return to the circular style of yoke-shaping. Both sweaters are worked in slightly fuzzy DK-weight yarns with lots of character. Eight lace panels adorn the yoke, but they are plotted in two different ways. Genevieve has a lacy collar and cuffs; Zora an open neckline and elbow-length sleeves.

Erde and Nanette are the next pair, using crossed stitches to create a unique fabric: textured and dimensional, yet light and lacy. Erde is worked in lofty alpaca yarn that feels like heaven. Its counterpart, Nanette, is a cropped jacket with generous ease that looks great on many body types, made with a vibrant novelty yarn that has nice bounce.

Before the instructions for each pattern you'll find ample advice on yarn choices, how to get the best fit, any tricky or unusual techniques, and lots more, so be sure to read the introductory text and all the pattern notes, too.

For successful sweater making, it is necessary to focus your attention while working. You'll be counting and marking stitches, measuring your work, maintaining gauge, and more. Making a sweater can be a more demanding undertaking than other projects, but oh, the satisfaction when you're wearing your own creation and getting compliments on how great it looks! That's when you get to say, "Thank you, I made it myself!"

I hope you are feeling excited, motivated, and pumped! Which one will you do first?

Part 1 The Techniques

Chapter 1

The Top-Down Crochet Method

The top-down method of knitting sweaters promoted by Barbara G. Walker in her classic book, Knitting from the Top, is based on the knitted stockinette stitch and uses a percentage system to determine measurements. For this book, we are borrowing some of these concepts and adapting them to the structure of crochet and the styles of today.

While crochet doesn't really have a default stitch the way that knitting has its stockinette, a plain crochet stitch — be it single, half double, or double — can be used to make an entire sweater. But why not have a lot more fun than that? It's the myriad and various stitch patterns that make crochet so appealing. The dazzling stitches in our craft's repertoire can certainly accommodate the sweater shapes we need, but to use them in a top-down garment, we need to modify the strategies typically used in knitted sweaters.

There are several challenges for the crochet garment designer: one is that crochet stitches have different heights, and another is that lace stitch patterns usually occur over several stitches and rows. Both of these facts add layers of complexity to the matter of shaping. The upshot is that for each sweater design, a precise method of shaping must be worked out by the designer.

Walker used a percentage system for shaping the yoke, an all-purpose method that was perfect for her audience at the time. Today, crafters want more control of the silhouette and fit of their garments, and they are interested in exploring a

range of garment styles, which I've aimed to present in this book. Working through any of these garments, along with the detailed advice given, will teach you how to achieve the dimensions that work best for your body and lifestyle.

Sounds simple, right? The concept certainly is, but when executing it with crochet stitches, there are many details to keep in mind. Let's look at the method in greater depth.

The Broad Steps to the Top-Down Method 1. Work the yoke of the sweater, beginning at the neckline and increasing stitches regularly until reaching the bottom of the armhole. 2. Divide the garment into four sections for front, back, and two sleeves. 3. Add underarm stitches that connect the front and back body sections of the sweater. 4. Work the body of the sweater. 5. Join yarn at the bottom of the sleeve cap and work the sleeves. 6. Complete

Parts of the Sweater

Necklines: An Overview

As the term top-down method implies, we begin at the neck, with a starting chain (or a length of foundation stitches) that is not only large enough to go around the neck, but large enough to draw the sweater over our heads. Given that the average adult female head is about 21 inches in circumference, we have an idea of the minimum length of the initial chain, taking into account that crocheted fabric will stretch several inches. We can also begin with a wider or deeper neckline to create a variety of styles for different tastes and figures.

The neckline is an important element in making a sweater that suits and flatters you. Because the neckline frames the face, you'll want to ponder what neckline is most complementary, given the shape of your head, length of your neck, and size of your shoulders. Consider, too, the function and warmth of the garment when planning the neckline.

If you're not quite sure about your own preferences for necklines, try on some of your favorite sweaters and see what looks best. Get a sense of the overall circumference of the neckline, and also its width and depth. Use a tape measure to measure the neckline circumference of these favorite garments, laying the tape measure as shown at the exact top of one shoulder, then curving along the neckline to the opposite shoulder.

The circumference of any neckline can be subdivided into its width and depth. A neckline's width determines how far from the neck it sits along the plane of your shoulders. The neckline's depth relates to how much below the neck it sits on the vertical axis.

When you begin working your top-down garment, keep these points in mind:

The true size of the neckline is not really reflected until you work the first row or round of stitches into the starting chain. If you are on gauge, this first round should measure as shown on the schematic for that garment — or a little less if you will be blocking. This is an excellent way to check gauge right at the start.

When you begin your neckline, its shape is round. But that changes depending on the type of shaping in the yoke: in circular shaped yokes, it stays round, but with raglan shaping, the contours become rectangular.

If you prefer to avoid a starting chain, you can use foundation stitches instead. That approach is used in Bettina, Isola, and Janelle, but if you prefer, you can adapt any of these patterns by working foundation single or half double crochet stitches instead of the initial chain.

There's more to say about necklines but before we do, let's examine the meaty topic of yoke shaping.

Necklines Below are three necklines, from left to right they belong to Luna, Janelle, and Isabel. Think of neck width as a straight line going across the top edge of the neckline to the opposite edge. The narrowest neckline is Janelle's, the largest is Luna's, and Isabel's is in between. That means that Janelle will hug the back neck most closely. Isabel's neckline is the deepest of these three. Note, too, that Isabel's has a square-shaped appearance, because it has raglan shaping, while the other two are more rounded, as they are circular constructions.

Yoke Shaping

Compare the amount of fabric needed to get around your neck to the amount of fabric needed to cover the tops of your shoulders and upper arms. That's how much fabric you will be adding as you work your way though the yoke. The challenge is to add the right amount of fabric while also achieving the correct yoke shape, so that the sweater molds itself in a flattering way around the upper part of your torso.

To achieve that goal and arrive at the proper dimensions at the bottom, the garment must grow rapidly, often on each row of the yoke. The larger the sweater size, the more quickly the yoke must grow. Here is why: while the neck opening doesn't vary much from one size to the next — perhaps a difference of an inch or two at most — by the time you get to the underarm, the dimensions of the bust and two arms for a larger body mean a significant gain in fabric, reflected in the pattern as more increases. To use fancier terminology, larger sizes need a more rapid rate of increase in order to achieve the desired stitch count.

The dimension we aim for at the bottom of the yoke must be large enough to include your bust circumference plus the bicep circumference for both arms. The drawing below shows the circumferences for both neck and the bottom of the yoke, plus another dimension we need to consider, the yoke's depth, or length.

The depth of the yoke is the distance from the neck to the bottom of the yoke, which should end a little below the armpit. To make well-fitting top-down sweaters, be sure that the yoke is long enough to allow your arms to move freely, yet not so deep that it bulks up at the underarm.

To make well-fitting top-down sweaters, be sure that the yoke is long enough to allow your arms to move freely, yet not so deep that it bulks up at the underarm.

Just how long, or deep, does this yoke need to be to fit you well? If you measure yourself straight down from the outside edge of your shoulder to your armpit, you'll likely find a distance of somewhere between 6 and 9 inches. We call this armhole depth. This number is the starting point for calculating the best armhole depth for your body, to which we generally add another inch or two for ease of movement.

The actual armhole depth of a garment — where the bottom of the armhole will fall on the body — is determined by two factors: the length of the yoke, and the depth added by the neckline. Neckline depth can add anywhere from 1 to 3 inches to the armhole depth. So remember, yoke depth is always a bit smaller than full armhole depth.

When you finish the yoke, you will connect the two body sections — front and back — before working the rest of the torso on the sweater. That connection is usually made with a few chain stitches, which become the bottom of the armhole. (For photo, see here.) We'll have more to say about these underarm chains shortly.

Two Yoke Methods

Raglan style. When creating a garment in raglan style, even though it will be worked all in one piece, the yoke is planned as four separate sections: front, back, and two sleeves. As we proceed from the neck down, we build these four sections of the sweater based on stitch counts for each section. The total stitch count for any row of the yoke is the sum of the counts for the four individual sections. To help you stay on track as you work, we give stitch counts for each section of the sweater as well as the total count for every row of the yoke. We use markers to show where the edges of each piece are, and we always increase at or near the marker. Placing increases at the same point in each round creates four distinct points at the bottom of the yoke that define the front, back, and two sleeves.

Raglan

Circular style. To create a garment in the circular style, we increase stitches evenly all around the yoke, rather than at four points as on a raglan. That means there are no distinct sections while working the yoke, and the bottom edge is a smooth curve, with no corners.

To give you a window into how this type of garment works, let's look at how a designer might plot out a circular yoke: First, we establish the number of stitches required at the bottom of the yoke, based on target measurements for bust circumference and two sleeves. After subtracting from this stitch count the number of stitches at the neck, we know how many stitches need to be added during yoke shaping. Now we have to decide how to distribute the increases gradually. Based on the number of rows to be worked in the yoke — which is different depending on the size — we determine how many stitches must be added in each round so that the desired stitch count is achieved at the end of the yoke.

Circular

The circular sweaters in this book are Ava/Bettina, Luna/Janelle, and Genevieve/Zora. In my version of the circular method, we increase on nearly every round, usually by the same number of stitches. You will see in the patterns how this plays out: generally, we have one more stitch between increases than the round before, as you often do when making a hat. When making hats, the increases pile up one on top of the other, resulting in distinct points instead of a smooth curve at the edge. To avoid this, the circular garments have a few extra stitches at the ends of rounds, causing the increases to spread more randomly and resulting in a real curve at the bottom of the yoke. So don't be tempted to "correct" the pattern and line up your increases. Remember, this is not a mistake, but an intentional part of the design.

Markers are not needed for circular-style yokes, except when beginning the body. Instead, you count stitches as you work each round, placing increases at regular intervals. This method insures that fabric is being added evenly all around the sweater. At the bottom of the yoke, you will count out and mark off the number of stitches for front, back, and each sleeve and then connect them in the same way we do in raglan style.