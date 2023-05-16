The Crocheter's Skill-Building Workshop

Contents

Preface

Part 1: Techniques

Chapter 1: Choosing Yarns

Yarn Sources

Yarn Manufacturing

Spinning and Twisting

Yarn Weights

Specialty Yarns

Hand-Dyed Yarns

Fabric and Drape

Hooks

Chapter 2: The Crochet Toolbox

Other Tools

Chapter 3: Controlling Tension

Flexible Tension

Working the Starting Chain

Working Turning Chains

Adjusting Stitch Height

Hand Health

Chapter 4: Fundamental Techniques

Making a Slip Knot

Basic Stitches

Fastening Off

Counting Stitches

Working into the Starting Chain

More About Turning Chains

Alternatives to Standard Turning Chains

Extended Stitches Can Solve Problems

Joining and Changing Yarns

Foundation Stitches

13 Ways of Looking at Insertion Points

Working Clusters

Unraveling Work

Unusual Stitches

Chapter 5: Shaping and Construction in Crochet

The Many Ways to Crochet Squares

Mitered Corners

Increasing and Decreasing

Double Crochet Decrease

Gauge Always Matters

The Math: Starting with Something Simple

Chapter 6: Crochet in the Round

Starting the Circle

Shaping a Circle

Starting and Ending Rounds

Working in a Spiral

Stitch Patterns in Circular Work

Crocheting Tubes

Chapter 7: Advanced Shaping

Shaping and Stitch Patterns

Shaping with Half-Pattern Repeats

Shaping a Multirow Pattern

Shaping Ripples

Internal Shaping

Shaping in Columns

Shaping Complex Lace

Short Rows

Chapter 8: Texture

Puffs, Bobbles, and Popcorns

Crossed Stitches

Cabling Techniques and Stitches

Crochet Ribbing

Chapter 9: Crochet in Color

Carrying Colors along the Side

Spike Stitches

Spike Cluster

Complex Colorwork

Tapestry Crochet

Chapter 10: Finishing Techniques

Weaving in Ends

Crochet Seams

Sewn Seams

Edging

Slip Stitch Edging

Blocking

Care of Crochet

Part 2: Projects

Slouchy Hat

Marguerite Cowl

Colorwork Bag

Lace Capelet

Cabled Lace Scarf

Pattern Reading

Glossary

Key Stitch Guide

Abbreviations and Basic Stitches

Resources

Acknowledgments

It's very exciting to be designing and writing about crochet at this moment in time. Crochet has emerged from its relatively short history — at least from the time it's been documented in the mid-nineteenth century — and appears to be in full blossom, with no signs of stopping. There is fabulous crochet on the runway every season, and amazing designs aimed at crafters too. No more is crochet confined to granny squares (although I still love them) and afghans. The great proliferation of yarns in thinner weights and fluid, silky fibers is also contributing to the crochet renaissance.

It seemed obvious to me, therefore, that the crochet community needed a book that would help crocheters move into these new areas, by providing knowledge and techniques that draw on the traditions of the past but go beyond them. If you yearn to do more sophisticated projects, or design your own, I believe you'll find many tools in this book to assist you.

As a self-taught crocheter, I've learned many things from studying books and patterns, yet I've been puzzled by the lack of information about certain aspects of crochet. One of these is how to control tension: many crocheters seem to have difficulty meeting gauge or executing certain stitches where good control is required. Others feel they crochet too tightly or loosely but don't know how to improve. Given my background as a singer and voice teacher, where training motor skills is routine, I have applied this knowledge to the topic of hand and tension control.

Another information gap seems to exist on the topic of shaping with complex stitch patterns. It's a hard one to address, because there are so many variables. Nevertheless, I have discovered guiding principles that I share in these pages. They will help you understand how shaping is accomplished and vastly improve your understanding of patterns and how to create your own designs.

The purpose of the book is to cover a broad range of techniques commonly used in crochet. I aim to provide fundamental knowledge for crucial matters such as choosing yarns and fibers and working in the round, intermediate techniques like squares and miters, and more advanced skills such as shaping with complex stitch patterns. The term technique includes such things as hand-and-hook maneuvers, control of tension, how and where the hook is inserted — anything you may encounter about which there might be a question, or where some bit of special knowledge could be helpful.

As you explore this book, you may realize that while you are an expert in some areas, you might be a novice in others. Crocheters tend to have a high skill level in areas of crochet they've done many times. If you love to make hats, you probably already know quite a bit about working in the round. If you are a committed maker of afghans, you know your favorite seams for attaching blocks. When approaching a different area of crochet where you have less experience, some of your skill and knowledge will apply, but unresolved questions may come up, or puzzles you haven't encountered before. This is quite common, and very few people, including me, are expert in every aspect of crochet. If you want to keep learning and growing your crochet skills, approach the less familiar areas not with trepidation, but rather with an inquisitive, open mind.

For example, if you have always done something a certain way, and you find a stitch or technique in this book that differs from your practice, try it — you may like it. There are very few things done only one way in crochet. You may find a particular technique that I describe works well for you, helps you adapt something you already do, suggests a new approach, or points out something you haven't thought of.

Crochet has many traditional techniques and practices that have come down over time. Some of these practices have become quite entrenched, to the point where anyone suggesting an alternative is seen as unorthodox. I believe that crochet is too young and rapidly evolving a craft to be restrained by convention. Many strategies I discuss are time-honored, but just as many are more recent developments or things I've discovered on my own. I believe this eclectic approach fosters continuous growth and innovation, and respects the traditions of the past no less for it. For a craft to stay vital and alive, it must evolve, as its proponents use newly developed materials and strive to create items that suit contemporary needs and tastes. Today's yarns and hooks are very different, and in some ways improved, from those of the past, and they allow us to do more with crochet than ever. We seek a different look and feel in our garments, which in turn affects the stitches and techniques used to make them. I believe our techniques change as our materials and aesthetics do.

Designers and artists around the globe are inventing fantastic new ways to do and use crochet, perhaps inspired by the amazing variety and sophistication of contemporary yarns. In the fashion world, crochet continues to be featured season after season. Fine artists are also discovering crochet's amazing possibilities.

It's impossible to cover everything in one book, so I have focused on areas that I believe appeal to most crocheters and where information is limited or hard to find in one place. My focus is on broad topics — shaping, construction, texture, and color — that apply to many different projects. My hope is that the book will be a resource to consult before tackling a pattern or developing your own designs.

You'll find patterns for 77 swatches, each meant to be a quick and effective way to learn a particular technique. Think of each one of these swatches as a lesson. If you've never used swatches in this way before, you may be surprised at what an effective teaching tool a swatch can be. People learn best by doing. Imagine learning a complicated dance step without moving your feet! It's the same in crochet. By actually working the swatches, you'll have a more satisfying learning experience, and you'll also have your swatch to refer to when the technique appears in a project.

The five projects in this book also employ many of the techniques discussed in the preceding chapters. It's often easier to understand a concept when it's put to use, so the projects here include working in the round, cable stitches, uncommon stitches, edgings, and seams.

My hope is that the material in this book will serve you for a long time to come by providing you with valuable tools and strategies for all the crochet challenges ahead.

Football by Norma Minkowitz

Part I

Techniques

Chapter 1

Choosing Yarns

Enter a good yarn shop today and you'll find a choice of yarns so lavish as to be daunting. One way of getting control of the situation is to arm yourself with knowledge about yarns, so that you know just what it is you are paying for.

Understanding the elements that combine and interact in any given yarn will help you make wise yarn choices. We'll look at what weights and fibers are best suited for a chosen project, how to compare quality and prices, how to recognize tightly and loosely spun yarns, and much more. By the end, you'll be an educated shopper.

Before going any further, let me say that there is no difference between yarn used for knitting and yarn used for crochet. Occasionally I hear stories from crocheters who are told that only certain yarns are suitable for crochet. Please don't believe such statements! Each craft produces a different result with the same yarn, and you may prefer the look of a particular yarn in crochet and another in knitting. But truly, you can crochet with any yarn!

Many crocheters limit themselves to certain weights of yarn, such as worsted or bulky, and certain fibers, such as superwash wool or acrylic, because they feel unsure of how to work with unfamiliar yarns, for budgetary reasons, or because other yarns are not easily available to them. No one can deny these concerns, but the fact is that crocheting with a wider range of fibers and yarn weights dramatically expands the quality and variety of projects you can make.

Yarn is the elemental component from which fabric receives its shape and character. The texture and appearance of fabric is created by the composition of the threads it is made from. The amount of twist in the fibers determines the balance and drape; the number of fibers and plies determines the thickness and weight of the fabric.

— Penny Walsh, The Yarn Book

Most of the stitch patterns crocheters know and love derive from the nineteenth century, when crochet as we know it came into being. Nineteenth-century needle hobbyists enjoyed not only crochet, but tatting, knitting, and embroidery. They generally used very fine threads, thinner than anything manufactured today. During this period, intricate laces were very much in fashion, and the crochet hook turned out to be an excellent vehicle for making lace. From the middle of that century to its end, the growing popularity of crochet demanded more designs and publishers of patterns, resulting in a gradual accumulation and dissemination of literally thousands of stitch patterns, techniques, motifs, edgings, and designs. This is the vocabulary of crochet handed down by our Victorian ancestors.

This Edwardian-style costume, featuring gown, parasol, purse, and straw hat with Irish crochet, was created in the 1940s for a theatrical production.

While technically it's possible to crochet any stitch at any gauge, many of these intricate stitch patterns lose their charm when blown too far out of proportion. Yet so rich is the store of these patterns that it's a shame to omit them from one's repertoire. Finer yarns allow a great many more of these stitch patterns to be successfully wrought: lace stitches, motifs, and edgings look wonderful with finer yarns such as sport, fingering, or lace weight.

A range of fibers, too, is important to fully explore crochet's possibilities. Working with quality fibers that make yarns softer, more colorful, lustrous, smooth, or textured enriches the crocheting experience immeasurably. Often crocheters think of themselves merely as hobbyists, but working with a wider range of fibers, colors, and textures can bring out the hidden artist you didn't even know was there!

Following yarn from its sources through the manufacturing process shows how each step impacts the finished product and helps predict how the yarn will behave when crocheted. This knowledge helps us choose the best yarn for a particular project, match yarn with compatible stitches, select the most appropriate hook size, and substitute yarns in a pattern when necessary.

In this chapter, we will also take a look at crocheted fabric and examine how to choose yarns and stitches that create the most suitable fabric for a project. This is an important element in upgrading the quality of your crochet.

Yarn Sources

Yarns may be made of animal, plant, or synthetic fibers. Here are some of the common yarns you may encounter, organized by source.

Animal Fibers

All animal fibers have the advantage of being somewhat elastic and breathable, trapping air and thereby creating warmth. Except for silk, animal fibers begin as hair. Wool comes from the fleece of sheep, alpaca from the South American camelid, and mohair and cashmere from special breeds of goats. Just as human hair can be silky and straight or coarse and curly, so animal hairs differ markedly, not only from one species to another, but also depending on the animal's age, location, and where the hair was on its body.

Wool has been used for textiles for many centuries, and humankind has learned to breed sheep to capitalize on those qualities that make the sheep best for this purpose. An example is the merino sheep, whose hair is very fine and soft. Merino yarns are more desirable and expensive than generic "wool" yarns, which mix hairs from a variety of different sheep and are coarser.

Wool fibers naturally have tiny scales that bind together. This is what causes wool, when subjected to hot water and agitation, to shrink and felt. To prevent this, some wool yarns are superwashed in a chlorine-­based acid bath that removes the scales, or else they are coated with a polymer that prevents the scales from commingling. Sometimes both processes are used. While being able to put a wool item in a washing machine is a nice convenience, the downside is that superwashed wool is heavily processed. If you want a more natural wool, try high-quality wools that are not superwashed. These should be hand-washed in warm or cool water and air-dried.

Alpacas have been bred in Peru since prehistoric times, not as pack animals, but for their highly prized hair. Compared to wool, alpaca fiber is warmer, more lustrous, and wonderfully soft against the skin. Baby alpaca is even softer. Alpaca is fuzzier than wool and more prone to stretching; it must be blocked and washed with great care (see Blocking). Because of its excellent drape, alpaca is great for making crochet garments.

Mohair derives from the angora goat. (Note that an angora goat does not produce angora; for that, we turn to angora rabbits.) Like all animal fibers, mohair comes in a variety of grades and at its best can make a lustrous, very strong yarn. The finest quality — kid mohair — is taken from young animals and is not scratchy on the skin. Mohair can make a very light yet warm fabric, excellent for scarves and jackets. The finest-weight mohairs can also be used for indoor wearables.

Mohair

Cashmere comes from another breed of goat originally from the Himalayas. This extraordinary fiber is 30 percent lighter than wool and yet eight times warmer. The animal produces a coarse outer coat not suitable for yarn and a downy undercoat. It is this remarkable downy undercoat, produced by each animal in very small quantities, that's used in cashmere. That's why cashmere is so expensive. If you can splurge on a skein or two, a cashmere scarf or hat can be quite divine!

Other animal sources include yak, buffalo, possum, qiviut, and camel, each with its own particular characteristics. If you enjoy working with new textures, keep an eye out for yarns featuring some of these less common animal fibers — they can be quite special!

Some animal fibers are more durable than others; for example, the softest cashmeres will not wear as well over time as a hardy wool. That's another point to consider when selecting yarns for a project.

Silk, which has been traced back as far as 3000 bce, is the one animal fiber that does not begin as hair. When the silkworm forms its cocoon, it excretes a gummy liquid called sericin. By rotating its body some 200,000 times in three days, the insect coats itself in a continuous filament that, if laid out flat, would measure over a mile.

Silk/mohair

Bundles of these long strands are spun into silk yarn. For high-quality silk, the insects are cultivated and fed in a controlled environment, a labor-intensive process that drives up silk's cost. Yet such is the beauty of silk, and the power of its visual and tactile appeal, that it has commanded a high value for millennia. Silk yarns, or yarns that have a significant silk content, look and feel fantastic in crochet, and are recommended for crochet wearables of all kinds.

Plant Fibers

Plant fibers are composed of cellulose, a substance found in all plants in greater or lesser degrees.

Cotton fiber is 90 percent cellulose, wood 40 to 50 percent, and hemp 45 percent. Unlike animal fibers, which capture and hold heat, cellulose absorbs water at the plant's root and conveys it to the top of the stem. On humans, the cellulose fibers absorb moisture and then allow it to evaporate, drawing heat away from the body. That's why we wear plant fibers in warm weather.

While animal fibers are naturally elastic, meaning they bounce back after being stretched, plant fibers are not. Think of a cotton sweater that no longer holds its shape. Plant fibers are also denser than animal fibers, and this is significant for crochet. A worsted-weight cotton may be heavier in weight than a worsted-weight wool, and too much weight in a crochet project is something to be avoided.

Despite this, cotton, especially in finer-weight yarns, can be a great vehicle for crochet. Cotton thread has been used throughout crochet history to make lovely doilies, lace collars, Irish crochet motifs, and other refined examples of crochet. Cotton produces crisp, well-defined stitches, washes and dries easily, and does not pill. Higher quality cottons, such as pima and Egyptian, have longer fiber lengths, yielding a softer fiber. These softer cottons are excellent choices for crocheted wearables.

Cotton

Linen comes from flax plants, one of the oldest sources of textiles. Linen was used in Egypt during the time of the pharaohs and dates to at least 5000 bce. Its advantages are great: strength, durability, and luster. The fiber is naturally stiff, which gives good definition to stitches but works against drape. On the other hand, linen softens considerably over time with wear and washing, so it can make excellent wearables, depending on the weight of the yarn and the stitches used in a project.

Linen

Hemp is another fiber sometimes seen in yarns that derives from the cannabis plant. It is quite stiff and therefore is best used for items like bags or belts. It can also be rough on the fingers and hands.

Rayon and viscose are fibers made by chemically treating a substance, usually wood pulp, to soften it into a liquid. The liquid is then forced through an extruding device, something like a showerhead, from which it emerges as very long thin strands, which are spun into yarns. These fibers can be lustrous and have excellent drape, but they do not breathe well. They are often used in blended yarns to soften other stiffer fibers and to make a yarn more durable. In recent years, bamboo, milk, and a variety of other substances have been turned into yarns using this process.

Synthetic Fibers

Synthetic fibers commonly used in yarns are acrylic and nylon. Acrylic is soft and warm, but unlike natural fibers, it is not resilient or strong, cannot retain its shape, and is prone to pilling. Acrylic yarns vary in quality, with the best having a soft hand and attractive luster. As for nylon, it is generally used in sock yarns to add durability.

Yarn Manufacturing

Most yarns you see, whether in a big-box store or a small independent yarn shop, are manufactured by one of a handful of mills located in China, South America, Turkey, and Italy, with a few in the United States and Canada. These large mills make yarn for use in the textile industry; yarns for knitting and crocheting by hand are just a tiny part of their operations. Yarn companies work with these mills to create the products they think will be most enticing to consumers, changing fibers, weights, types of spin, and colors each season. With the limited number of mills across the world, inevitably you will see very similar yarns crop up across different yarn companies. Each company selects colors and packaging materials that distinguish its brand from competitors.

Yarn manufacturing for hand crochet and ­knitting is a relatively small industry, highly subject to that precarious segment of the economy: the consumer market. The industry's survival over the recent unstable economic period attests to the popularity of knitting and crochet.

Economy yarns are generally sold at large chain stores and represent by far the greatest segment of the yarn market. Smaller yarn manufacturers' products are sold primarily in independent yarn shops and increasingly online.

Manufacturers must balance desirable qualities in a yarn against its cost, and the price of the yarn will reflect those decisions. Yarns made to appeal to the budget-conscious shopper will use less natural fiber, which is more costly than synthetics, or else natural fibers of a lesser quality. More economical manufacturing means that color, nuance, and texture of the yarn may be sacrificed. Such workhorse yarns are made for durability and washability, with less emphasis on softness, subtle color variation, and the individual characteristics of different fibers.