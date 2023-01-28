Free shipping on orders $35+
Organizing Plain & Simple
A Ready Reference Guide with Hundreds of Solutions to Your Everyday Clutter Challenges
Take control of everyday disorder. With strategies for everything from keeping track of mittens and scarves to combining two households, Donna Smallin takes a personalized, nonjudgmental approach as she explains how to assess different situations and decide where to start organizing. Whether you’re craving a more functional closet, having trouble planning meals for your family, or trying to make sense of your finances, this straightforward guide offers proven techniques for living an efficient and clutter-free life.
This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
