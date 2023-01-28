Free shipping on orders $35+

Organizing Plain & Simple
Organizing Plain & Simple

A Ready Reference Guide with Hundreds of Solutions to Your Everyday Clutter Challenges

by Donna Smallin

Sep 4, 2019

320 Pages

storey-publishing-llc

9781603422147

Nonfiction / House & Home / Cleaning, Caretaking & Organizing

Take control of everyday disorder. With strategies for everything from keeping track of mittens and scarves to combining two households, Donna Smallin takes a personalized, nonjudgmental approach as she explains how to assess different situations and decide where to start organizing. Whether you're craving a more functional closet, having trouble planning meals for your family, or trying to make sense of your finances, this straightforward guide offers proven techniques for living an efficient and clutter-free life. 
 

