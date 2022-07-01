Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Organizing Plain & Simple
Organizing Plain & Simple

A Ready Reference Guide with Hundreds of Solutions to Your Everyday Clutter Challenges

by Donna Smallin

On Sale

Aug 15, 2002

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781580174480

Genre

Nonfiction / House & Home / Cleaning, Caretaking & Organizing

Description

Take control of everyday disorder. With strategies for everything from keeping track of mittens and scarves to combining two households, Donna Smallin takes a personalized, nonjudgmental approach as she explains how to assess different situations and decide where to start organizing. Whether you’re craving a more functional closet, having trouble planning meals for your family, or trying to make sense of your finances, this straightforward guide offers proven techniques for living an efficient and clutter-free life. 

What's Inside

Praise

“Donna Smallin…shows you the secret to a more productive day…” –Redbook

Consult “…clutter expert Donna Smallin’s Organizing Plain Simple for thousands of room-by-room tips on getting your house, money, time and family in order once and for all.” –Home Magazine

Organizing Plain Simple can turn your world right side up.” —Woman’s Day Decorating Ideas

“…Smallin helps the skeptical see how they can not only get their houses in order but keep them that way…” —New York Daily News

“If you have a tough time getting rid of things, organization guru Donna Smallin offers some helpful guidelines.” —Houston Chronicle

Organizing Plain Simple is Smallin’s…most comprehensive work.” —Arizona Republic

Organizing Plain Simple…is chock-full of ideas to help you gain control of household clutter.” —Ft. Worth Morning Star-Telegram
