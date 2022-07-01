Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Organizing Plain & Simple
A Ready Reference Guide with Hundreds of Solutions to Your Everyday Clutter Challenges
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 15, 2002. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
What's Inside
Praise
“Donna Smallin…shows you the secret to a more productive day…” –Redbook
Consult “…clutter expert Donna Smallin’s Organizing Plain Simple for thousands of room-by-room tips on getting your house, money, time and family in order once and for all.” –Home Magazine
“Organizing Plain Simple can turn your world right side up.” —Woman’s Day Decorating Ideas
“…Smallin helps the skeptical see how they can not only get their houses in order but keep them that way…” —New York Daily News
“If you have a tough time getting rid of things, organization guru Donna Smallin offers some helpful guidelines.” —Houston Chronicle
“Organizing Plain Simple is Smallin’s…most comprehensive work.” —Arizona Republic“Organizing Plain Simple…is chock-full of ideas to help you gain control of household clutter.” —Ft. Worth Morning Star-Telegram