Black Women, Black Love
America's War on African-American Marriage
A sweeping history of America’s oppression of Black companionship
According to the 2010 US census, more than 70 percent of Black women in America are unmarried. Black Women, Black Love reveals how four centuries of laws, policies, and customs have created that crisis.
Dianne Stewart begins in the colonial era, when slave owners denied Blacks the right to marry, divided families, and, in many cases, raped enslaved women and girls. Later, during Reconstruction and the ensuing decades, violence split up couples again as millions embarked on the Great Migration north, where the welfare system mandated that women remain single in order to receive government support. And no institution has forbidden Black love as effectively as the prison-industrial complex, which removes Black men en masse from the pool of marriageable partners.
Prodigiously researched and deeply felt, Black Women, Black Love reveals how white supremacy has systematically broken the heart of Black America.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Powerful, persuasive, and devastatingly haunting. [Stewart] has placed a historical and structural lens on the most personal, intimate areas of our lives and brought them into clear focus."
—Carol Anderson, author of the New York Times bestselling White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide
