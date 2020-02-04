Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dianne M Stewart
Dianne Stewart is an associate professor of religion and African American studies at Emory University, where she created the course Black Love. She earned her MDiv from Harvard Divinity School and her PhD in systematic theology from Union Theological Seminary in New York City. She lives in Atlanta, Georgia.Read More
By the Author
Black Women, Black Love
A sweeping history of America's oppression of Black companionship According to the 2010 US census, more than 70 percent of Black women in America are…