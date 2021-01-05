Help Mom Work from Home!
Help Mom Work from Home!

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316273657

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: September 14th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Parents

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
For fans of Boss Baby and How to Babysit a Grandma comes an entertaining read aloud for parents working from home with their little ones. 

It isn't always easy working from home. Luckily, Mom's little one is a natural boss at keeping her organized, leading meetings, and making calls—or so it seems. But when Mom starts looking frazzled, will her helper know what to do?

Diana Murray's rollicking rhyme paired with Cori Doerrfeld's energetic illustrations will bring parent and child together after a long workday at home. 

