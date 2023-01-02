Free shipping on orders $35+

The Living City
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Living City

Why Cities Don't Need to Be Green to Be Great

by Des Fitzgerald

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 12, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Sep 12, 2023

Page Count

304 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781541674516

Genre

Nonfiction / Architecture / Urban & Land Use Planning

Description

A sociologist explores why “green cities” won’t fix everything—and urges us to celebrate urban life as it is  

Everywhere you look, cities are getting greener. The general assumption is clear: if something is unhealthy or bad about urban life today, then nature holds the cure. However, argues sociologist Des Fitzgerald, green spaces are not the panacea that people think.  
 
In The Living City, Fitzgerald tours the international green city movement that has flourished across the world and discovers the deep, sometimes troubling, roots of our desire to connect cities to nature. Talking to policy makers, planners, scientists, and architects, Fitzgerald suggests that underneath the wish to turn future cities green is another wish: to make the modern city, and perhaps the modern world, disappear altogether. Ultimately, he makes an argument for celebrating the contemporary city as it is—in all its noisy, constructed, artificial glory.   

What's Inside

Read More Read Less