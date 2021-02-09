Rural escapes for those yearning for a simpler existence, by the creators of the wildly popular tumblr Cabin Porn.
Created by a group of friends who preserve 55 acres of hidden forest in Upstate New York, Cabin Porn began as a scrapbook to collect inspiration for their building projects. As the collection grew, the site attracted a following, which is now a huge and obsessive audience.
The site features photos of the most remarkable handmade homes in the backcountry of America and all over the world. It has had over 10 million unique visitors, with 350,000 followers on Tumblr. Now Zach Klein, the creator of the site (and a co-founder of Vimeo) goes further into the most alluring images from the site and new getaways, including more interior photography and how-to advice for setting up a quiet place somewhere.
With their idyllic settings, unique architecture and cozy interiors, the Cabin Porn photographs are an invitation to slow down, take a deep breath, and feel the beauty and serenity that nature and simple construction can create.
"The greatest collection of cabin inspiration ever assembled."—Outside
"The world-weary urbanite not quite ready to leave civilization behind can live vicariously through these sumptuous photos of simple structures from around the globe that prove small is beautiful."—O, The Oprah Magazine
Praise for Cabin Porn, the website:
"An enchanting rabbit hole of tiny handmade houses"—The New York Times
"Why can't all these people stop looking at cabins? What is the allure? Put simply, Cabin Porn is visual stimulation of the urge for a simpler life in beautiful surroundings."—The Atlantic
"A lust-worthy compendium."—Dwell
"If you're going to visit Cabin Porn, you'd better have a lot of leisure time handy."—Apartment Therapy