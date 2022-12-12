Des Fitzgerald

Des Fitzgerald is a senior lecturer in sociology at Cardiff University in Wales, where he works on the sociology of science. He has been named a “New Generation Thinker” by the BBC and the Arts and Humanities Research Council, and has broadcast several times on BBC Radio 3. Fitzgerald’s research has been supported by the UK’s Economic and Social Research Council, the Wellcome Trust, the Leverhulme Trust, and the Volkswagen Foundation, among others. He lives in Cardiff, Wales.