The Pumpkin Cookbook, 2nd Edition
The Pumpkin Cookbook, 2nd Edition

139 Recipes Celebrating the Versatility of Pumpkin and Other Winter Squash

by DeeDee Stovel

On Sale

Jul 11, 2017

Page Count

248 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612128344

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Specific Ingredients / Fruit

Description

From Currant-Pumpkin-Oat Scones to Chicken-Pumpkin Tacos, Pumpkin-Filled Ravioli with Fried Sage, Ginger-Pumpkin Ice Cream, and of course (seven!) pies, this comprehensive cookbook reminds us that the iconic symbol of fall is so much more than jack-o’-lantern material. These 139 recipes offer diverse and delicious options for enjoying pumpkin and other winter squash, such as butternut, acorn, and kabocha, year-round. With recipes for many forms of pumpkin, including both fresh and canned pumpkin puree, and inspired by world cuisines, the versatility of this superfood shines through in snacks, drinks, salads, soups, main dishes, and desserts.

